Poll Reveals 78% of Greek Demonstrators Want Government Change

Nearly half of the demonstrators, 46%, sent a message that they were protesting not just the Tempi disaster but also the overall failures of recent years.

A new poll by ProRata has revealed that an overwhelming 78% of protesters who took to the streets across Greece on February 28 are calling for a change in government. The demonstrations, sparked by the one-year anniversary of the deadly Tempi train crash, primarily demanded justice, with 76% of participants stating that those responsible must be held accountable and punished.

Beyond seeking justice for the victims, the protests also reflected broader public frustration with governance in Greece. Nearly half of the demonstrators, 46%, sent a message that they were protesting not just the Tempi disaster but also the overall failures of recent years. Meanwhile, 31% emphasized the need for reforms to ensure such a tragedy never happens again, while 19% focused on uncovering the truth behind the incident.

The political dimension of the protests was also clear, with 38% of participants placing full blame on the ruling New Democracy government. Another 34% agreed that while the current administration bore the primary responsibility, previous governments also contributed to the country’s broader failures. A further 28% blamed all recent governments equally.

The values driving the protests centered overwhelmingly around the demand for justice, cited by 87% of respondents. Transparency was the second most common concern, at 40%, followed by accountability at 24%, safety at 23%, and dignity and solidarity, both at 11%.

Beyond the immediate political fallout, the poll also revealed a deep sense of distrust in the country’s institutions. Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed believe justice will not be served in the Tempi case, while only 28% believe those responsible will be held accountable. The lack of confidence extends to Greece’s broader governance structures. Seventy-seven percent expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the case, and an equal percentage said they do not trust the Greek judicial system to resolve the matter. Seventy-one percent were also critical of the parliamentary opposition, while a quarter of respondents even questioned the effectiveness of the ongoing public demonstrations.

The broader political impact of the crisis is becoming increasingly evident. New Democracy, the party in power, has seen its support drop to 22.5%, marking a three-percentage-point decline since the previous ProRata poll in December 2024. However, the country’s center-left opposition has not significantly benefited from this shift. PASOK, the main social-democratic party, has slipped slightly to 15%, while the left-wing SYRIZA party has gained just one point, now polling at 8%.

In contrast, right-wing and anti-establishment parties appear to be gaining ground. The nationalist Greek Solution party has surged from 8% to 11%, while the far-right Voice of Logic party, led by Aphrodite Latinopoulou, has risen to 6%. One of the most notable shifts has been in support for Plefsi Eleftherias, a party led by former parliamentary speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou, which has doubled its support from 4.5% to 9%. The Communist Party (KKE) has also strengthened its position, now polling at 9%.

When looking at vote estimation, New Democracy remains in the lead with 25%, followed by PASOK at 16.5%. Greek Solution has climbed to 12.5%, while Plefsi Eleftherias and the Communist Party are tied at 9%. SYRIZA is currently at 9%, with Voice of Logic polling at 6.5%. The New Left, a smaller progressive party, stands at 3%, hovering around the parliamentary threshold. Other parties, including NIKI, MeRA25, and the Democracy Movement, remain below the 3% required to enter parliament.

The findings reflect a growing sense of political uncertainty in Greece. While New Democracy remains the strongest party, the gap between the first and second place has now narrowed to just 7.5 points, signaling a volatile political landscape in which disillusionment with mainstream politics is leading to gains for both right-wing and anti-establishment parties.