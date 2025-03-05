Greek Parliament Approves Inquiry into Deputy Minister Over Tempi Tragedy Site Alteration

The opposition united in fierce criticism against both Triantopoulos and the government.

By an overwhelming majority, the Greek Parliament decided on Tuesday to establish a preliminary investigative committee to examine potential criminal liabilities of Deputy Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Christos Triantopoulos, regarding the alleged tampering with the Tempi train disaster site.

A total of 297 MPs participated in the vote, with 277 in favor, 12 against, 4 abstentions, and 2 blank and 2 invalid votes.

Triantopoulos, who was excluded from voting as the accused, addressed Parliament, asserting that all decisions concerning the site of the tragedy were made "exclusively by operational and administrative authorities before the government delegation arrived." The debate concluded with Minister Makis Voridis emphasizing that the investigation would be conducted "thoroughly and impartially," while also stressing the need to "shield the judiciary from those with preconceived conclusions seeking political exploitation of the case."

The opposition united in fierce criticism against both Triantopoulos and the government, accusing them of a "double crime"—the tragedy itself and an alleged cover-up. Although the debate initially focused on the formation of the inquiry committee, party leaders also directly referenced an upcoming motion of no confidence, which is set to be submitted on Wednesday.

Sokratis Famellos, Alexis Haritsis, and Kyriakos Velopoulos openly called for elections, while PASOK echoed the demand through its initiative for the no-confidence motion. PASOK MP Milena Apostolaki argued that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is "both morally and politically delegitimized."

The motion will be co-signed by PASOK, SYRIZA, Nea Aristera (New Left), and Plefsi Eleftherias (Course of Freedom), ensuring the required 50 signatures for submission.

Following negotiations, it was agreed that the motion will not only address the Tempi tragedy but also include accusations regarding wiretapping scandals, soaring prices, and issues concerning the rule of law. Additionally, the scheduled parliamentary debate requested by the Communist Party (KKE) and SYRIZA will proceed as planned, with the no-confidence motion being formally submitted during the session.

The government, for its part, has decided not to use the 48-hour window available to delay proceedings and will proceed immediately with the debate on the motion.