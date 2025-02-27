Athens on Edge as Protesters Gather to Honor Victims of Tempi Train Disaster

Large demonstrations are expected in Athens, Thessaloniki, and other cities to mark the second anniversary of the deadly train crash in Tempi.

Greek police will be on high alert across the country on Friday, February 28, as large demonstrations are expected in Athens, Thessaloniki, and other cities to mark the second anniversary of the deadly train crash in Tempi. The disaster, which claimed dozens of lives, sparked widespread outrage over railway safety and government accountability.

The Minister of Citizen Protection has stated that police forces have been instructed to ensure both the safety of demonstrators and the orderly conduct of protests. In Athens, where a large turnout is expected for a demonstration in Syntagma Square, security measures will be particularly strict to prevent potential unrest.

Authorities have deployed around 6,000 police officers in the Greek capital alone. Officers will conduct preventive checks on individuals suspected of carrying dangerous items, while the police intelligence network has been activated to monitor and respond to any developments. Live surveillance will be provided through drones, police helicopters, and body cameras.

Traffic disruptions are also expected, as authorities implement special regulations depending on the situation. Police are urging drivers to avoid central areas of Athens and refrain from parking in key locations to prevent further congestion.

Officials emphasize that the priority is to prevent any serious incidents that could endanger public safety, as protests are expected to draw large crowds.