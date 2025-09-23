Karystianou accused “servile trolls” and “yellow journalists” of spreading falsehoods to distract from society’s real problems.

Maria Karystianou, widely known in Greece as the “mother of Tempi” for her role as a leading voice after the deadly train crash in Tempi, has angrily dismissed speculation that she plans to form a political party or join the opposition PASOK party.

In a strongly worded social media post, Karystianou accused “servile trolls” and “yellow journalists” of spreading falsehoods to distract from society’s real problems. “The truth is in the open and cannot be hidden, no matter how hard you try to bury it, following the recipe of your masters,” she wrote.

She also shared an image from one media outlet suggesting she would run as a PASOK candidate, as well as a separate link claiming she was preparing to launch her own party. She ended her post with a blunt dismissal: “FAKE!!!”

The controversy follows a television appearance on Mega Channel, where Karystianou was asked about the possibility of entering politics. A recent opinion poll indicated that one in four citizens would support a party led by her. Commenting on the result, she noted that if the figure was accurate, it showed society’s desire for alternatives to the country’s established political forces. “We need independent and incorruptible figures who will bring forward innovative programs and take real initiatives,” she said.