Greek Public Discontent Over Government

Dissatisfaction with the government’s response and the progress of the investigation for the Tempi train disaster.

A recent Pulse poll has revealed significant dissatisfaction among the Greek public regarding two key issues: the government's handling of the Tempi train disaster and the global shifts following Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president. The findings, presented on SKAI TV’s on Wednesday, highlight widespread concerns about domestic governance and international affairs.

The Tempi train crash, one of Greece’s deadliest rail disasters, remains a defining issue in the country’s political landscape. The poll indicates that an overwhelming majority of Greeks consider it to be of major importance, with most respondents expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s response and the progress of the investigation. Public outrage over the incident has been fueled by concerns over government mismanagement, inadequate infrastructure, and lack of accountability. The handling of the case has intensified political scrutiny, further deepening mistrust in the current administration.

In the broader political landscape, the survey underscores an increasingly fragmented Greek political scene, with up to ten parties nearing or surpassing the threshold for parliamentary representation. Despite this fragmentation, New Democracy (ND), the ruling party, continues to lead, though its support has dropped below 30 percent. The party maintains a 13-point advantage over PASOK, the second-largest party, while other political groups receive only single-digit backing. These results reflect a shift in voter sentiment, with disillusionment toward traditional parties driving increased support for smaller political movements.

Beyond domestic concerns, the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president has also left a significant impression on Greek public opinion. The poll reveals a divided perspective, with many Greeks expressing concern or pessimism about the direction of global affairs under Trump’s leadership. While a small portion of respondents remain optimistic about his presidency, a substantial segment views his isolationist policies and unpredictable approach to international relations with unease. For Greece, a country historically affected by geopolitical shifts, Trump’s presidency raises questions about the stability of global alliances and economic cooperation.