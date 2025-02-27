Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Public Discontent Over Government

Greek Public Discontent Over Government Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI/ ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
Dissatisfaction with the government’s response and the progress of the investigation for the Tempi train disaster.

A recent Pulse poll has revealed significant dissatisfaction among the Greek public regarding two key issues: the government's handling of the Tempi train disaster and the global shifts following Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president. The findings, presented on SKAI TV’s on Wednesday, highlight widespread concerns about domestic governance and international affairs.

The Tempi train crash, one of Greece’s deadliest rail disasters, remains a defining issue in the country’s political landscape. The poll indicates that an overwhelming majority of Greeks consider it to be of major importance, with most respondents expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s response and the progress of the investigation. Public outrage over the incident has been fueled by concerns over government mismanagement, inadequate infrastructure, and lack of accountability. The handling of the case has intensified political scrutiny, further deepening mistrust in the current administration.

In the broader political landscape, the survey underscores an increasingly fragmented Greek political scene, with up to ten parties nearing or surpassing the threshold for parliamentary representation. Despite this fragmentation, New Democracy (ND), the ruling party, continues to lead, though its support has dropped below 30 percent. The party maintains a 13-point advantage over PASOK, the second-largest party, while other political groups receive only single-digit backing. These results reflect a shift in voter sentiment, with disillusionment toward traditional parties driving increased support for smaller political movements.

Beyond domestic concerns, the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president has also left a significant impression on Greek public opinion. The poll reveals a divided perspective, with many Greeks expressing concern or pessimism about the direction of global affairs under Trump’s leadership. While a small portion of respondents remain optimistic about his presidency, a substantial segment views his isolationist policies and unpredictable approach to international relations with unease. For Greece, a country historically affected by geopolitical shifts, Trump’s presidency raises questions about the stability of global alliances and economic cooperation.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας εξήγησε γιατί ο Ολυμπιακός απέκτησε τον Σέιμπεν Λι

Ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας εξήγησε γιατί ο Ολυμπιακός απέκτησε τον Σέιμπεν Λι

Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ vs Ματίας Αλμέιδα: Το απόλυτο crash test, έχει ξεκάθαρο νικητή!

Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ vs Ματίας Αλμέιδα: Το απόλυτο crash test, έχει ξεκάθαρο νικητή!

Μήνυμα Καρυστιανού στη νεολαία μέσω του Dnews: «Μαζί θα βρούμε το χαμένο οξυγόνο»

Μήνυμα Καρυστιανού στη νεολαία μέσω του Dnews: «Μαζί θα βρούμε το χαμένο οξυγόνο»

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

ΕΦΚΑ: Χωρίς ιατροφαρμακευτική περίθαλψη 450.000 μη μισθωτοί από την 1η Μαρτίου

ΕΦΚΑ: Χωρίς ιατροφαρμακευτική περίθαλψη 450.000 μη μισθωτοί από την 1η Μαρτίου

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Ανοίγει 1η Μαρτίου η πλατφόρμα Α21-Επίδομα Παιδιού για υποβολή αιτήσεων

Ανοίγει 1η Μαρτίου η πλατφόρμα Α21-Επίδομα Παιδιού για υποβολή αιτήσεων

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

«Στιγμές της Δόξας σου»: «Έρχεται» ΣΟΥΠΕΡ ντοκιμαντέρ από τους Betarades για τα 100 χρόνια του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

«Στιγμές της Δόξας σου»: «Έρχεται» ΣΟΥΠΕΡ ντοκιμαντέρ από τους Betarades για τα 100 χρόνια του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής που βοήθησε τον Γκουαρδιόλα να καταλάβει το ποδόσφαιρο, ΔΕΝ είναι ο Λιονέλ Μέσι!

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής που βοήθησε τον Γκουαρδιόλα να καταλάβει το ποδόσφαιρο, ΔΕΝ είναι ο Λιονέλ Μέσι!

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

«Ποια ήταν η πιο διάσημη αρχαία Ελληνίδα;» – Ιστορικός απαντά σε όλες τις ερωτήσεις μας για τις γυναίκες στην αρχαία Ελλάδα

«Ποια ήταν η πιο διάσημη αρχαία Ελληνίδα;» – Ιστορικός απαντά σε όλες τις ερωτήσεις μας για τις γυναίκες στην αρχαία Ελλάδα

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Για 5η μέρα στη ΜΕΘ – Καθοριστικά τα επόμενα 24ωρα, τι λένε οι γιατροί

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Για 5η μέρα στη ΜΕΘ – Καθοριστικά τα επόμενα 24ωρα, τι λένε οι γιατροί

Ιωάννα Τούνη – «Η… αποκαθήλωση»: Έκλεισε οριστικά το μαγαζί της – Τι συνέβη

Ιωάννα Τούνη – «Η… αποκαθήλωση»: Έκλεισε οριστικά το μαγαζί της – Τι συνέβη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Athens on Edge as Protesters Gather to Honor Victims of Tempi Train Disaster

Athens on Edge as Protesters Gather to Honor Victims of Tempi Train Disaster

News In English
Tempi Tragedy Anniversary Sparks Nationwide Strikes and Rallies

Tempi Tragedy Anniversary Sparks Nationwide Strikes and Rallies

News In English
Widespread Distrust in Greek Institutions as Majority Doubt Justice for Tempi Victims

Widespread Distrust in Greek Institutions as Majority Doubt Justice for Tempi Victims

News In English
Athens on High Alert Ahead of Mass Rally Marking Two Years Since Greece’s Deadly Train Crash

Athens on High Alert Ahead of Mass Rally Marking Two Years Since Greece’s Deadly Train Crash

News In English

NETWORK

Σαρακοστιανά: Που κυμαίνονται φέτος οι τιμές των κατεψυγμένων προϊόντων

Σαρακοστιανά: Που κυμαίνονται φέτος οι τιμές των κατεψυγμένων προϊόντων

healthstat.gr
Κορωνοϊός: 7 νέοι θάνατοι και 16 νέες εισαγωγές – Η έκθεση ΕΟΔΥ

Κορωνοϊός: 7 νέοι θάνατοι και 16 νέες εισαγωγές – Η έκθεση ΕΟΔΥ

healthstat.gr
Σπ. Θεοδωρόπουλος: Βολές στην κυβέρνηση για ακριβή ενέργεια και επενδύσεις

Σπ. Θεοδωρόπουλος: Βολές στην κυβέρνηση για ακριβή ενέργεια και επενδύσεις

ienergeia.gr
ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ienergeia.gr
Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

ienergeia.gr
Γρίπη: 4 νέοι θάνατοι και 8 σοβαρά κρούσματα με νοσηλεία σε ΜΕΘ

Γρίπη: 4 νέοι θάνατοι και 8 σοβαρά κρούσματα με νοσηλεία σε ΜΕΘ

healthstat.gr
Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

theissue.gr
«Ποια ήταν η πιο διάσημη αρχαία Ελληνίδα;» – Ιστορικός απαντά σε όλες τις ερωτήσεις μας για τις γυναίκες στην αρχαία Ελλάδα

«Ποια ήταν η πιο διάσημη αρχαία Ελληνίδα;» – Ιστορικός απαντά σε όλες τις ερωτήσεις μας για τις γυναίκες στην αρχαία Ελλάδα

theissue.gr