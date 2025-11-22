According to the MRB survey, 20.9 percent of respondents say they would definitely or probably vote for a future political party led by Tsipras, while 73.2 percent say they would not.

A new poll by the MRB agency offers fresh insight into Greece’s shifting political landscape, revealing mixed public attitudes toward former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, strong demand for new political parties, and broad dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of recent scandals.

According to the survey, which aired on OPEN TV, 20.9 percent of respondents say they would definitely or probably vote for a future political party led by Tsipras, while 73.2 percent say they would not. Interest in his newly published book, Ithaca, appears similarly divided: 26.1 percent say what they have heard about it creates a positive impression, whereas 44.2 percent say it does the opposite.

When voters were asked about alternative political figures, former prime minister Antonis Samaras received an overwhelmingly negative response. More than 80 percent said they would not vote for a party headed by him. By contrast, public sentiment toward lawyer and activist Maria Karystianou remains comparatively favorable, with 54.6 percent viewing her positively. Even so, only 36.5 percent say they would consider voting for a party under her leadership.

One of the most striking findings of the poll is the growing belief that Greece needs new political parties. Nearly seven in ten respondents say the current party system fails to adequately represent citizens’ concerns. The sentiment is especially strong among voters who identify with the left or with smaller, anti-establishment parties.

In voting intention, Greece’s governing party, New Democracy, leads with 22 percent. It is followed by PASOK at 10.2 percent, the right-wing Greek Solution at 9 percent, the left-libertarian Course of Freedom at 7 percent, and the Communist Party at 6 percent. SYRIZA — once the country’s main opposition force under Tsipras — continues to decline, polling at just 3.6 percent. A sizeable 24.3 percent of voters remain undecided.

When the data is adjusted to account for undecided voters, New Democracy’s support rises to 29.1 percent, followed by PASOK at 13.5 percent and Greek Solution at 11.9 percent. SYRIZA reaches only 4.8 percent in this projection.

The poll also sheds light on preferences for Greece’s next prime minister. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the current conservative premier, is viewed as the most suitable candidate by 23.1 percent of respondents. He is followed, at a considerable distance, by Zoi Konstantopoulou, a left-wing former parliamentary speaker, at 7.6 percent; Kyriakos Velopoulos, leader of the nationalist Greek Solution party, at 7.1 percent; and centrist PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis at 3.8 percent.

Beyond electoral politics, the survey reveals deep public frustration with the government’s recent handling of two high-profile issues. More than 82 percent express negative views of the government’s response to the OPEKEPE subsidy scandal, which concerns allegedly improper agricultural payments. An equally strong majority doubts that justice will be served or that money will be recovered from those who received illegal funds. The government also receives poor marks for its management of the financial troubles facing the Hellenic Post (ELTA), with 77.4 percent rating its handling of the situation negatively.

Asked how the postal service should be stabilized, half of respondents say the priority should be cost-cutting, while 30 percent favor state subsidies, arguing that postal services should be treated as a public good.