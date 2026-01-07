According to scientists participating in the committee, the expected rainfall will not only be intense but also prolonged.

Greece’s Civil Protection authorities have placed several regions on high alert as severe weather conditions are expected to impact large parts of the country.

The Risk Assessment Committee convened again following updated forecasts warning of heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms continuing until the morning of Thursday, January 8, particularly in western and northeastern Greece. The meeting was called by the Secretary General for Civil Protection, Nikos Papaefstathiou, amid growing concern over the intensity and duration of the phenomena.

According to scientists participating in the committee, the expected rainfall will not only be intense but also prolonged. In many areas, the storms may be accompanied by localized hail and, at times, very strong winds reaching 8 to 9 on the Beaufort scale, a level capable of causing significant disruptions.

The most affected areas are expected to include Epirus, the northern Ionian Sea region, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and Aetolia-Acarnania. Authorities have placed regions and municipalities in Western Greece, Epirus, and the Ionian Islands under a “RED CODE” state of readiness, the highest alert level, indicating increased preparedness for potential emergencies.

In a statement, the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said that the National Crisis Management and Operations Coordination Center is already in close contact with local governments and all relevant agencies. The goal is to ensure full awareness of the evolving weather situation and to allow emergency services to move swiftly into action if conditions deteriorate.

Authorities continue to monitor developments closely as the severe weather system moves across the country.