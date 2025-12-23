The poll's most alarming finding for the government is the exceptionally high proportion of undecided voters, standing at 21.6%.

The latest nationwide poll conducted by Interview for POLITIC, published on Monday, paints a picture of mounting political fatigue and deepening public distrust toward Greece’s current administration - signals that are particularly striking for readers unfamiliar with the country’s domestic landscape. Although the ruling party remains in first place with 23.2%, the lead appears fragile rather than commanding, lacking both social momentum and any realistic path to single-party rule.

The most alarming finding for the government is the exceptionally high proportion of undecided voters, standing at 21.6%. In practical terms, one in five Greeks says they do not yet know how they would vote if elections were held today. This level of uncertainty points to widespread political disengagement and exhaustion, trends that traditionally erode support for those in power. At the same time, opposition parties - despite being fragmented and lacking a unified alternative vision - are maintaining or slightly improving their standings, with Plefsi Eleftherias emerging as the third-largest political force.

The erosion of confidence becomes even clearer in response to the question of who citizens trust most to govern the country. The leading answer is “no one,” chosen by 30.8% of respondents - a figure that exceeds support for any political leader and represents a blunt rejection of the political system as a whole, and particularly of the current government. Kyriakos Mitsotakis follows with 28.6%. While he remains the most trusted individual leader, he fails to command majority confidence, reinforcing perceptions of mid-term political wear and declining authority.

Equally revealing is the ranking of public figures who shaped national debate over the past year. Maria Karystianou tops the list with 24.3%, surpassing the prime minister. Her prominence is closely tied to demands for accountability, transparency, and responsibility - issues that have resonated strongly with public sentiment. She is followed by Zoe Konstantopoulou at 21.1%, while Mitsotakis ranks third with 18.4%, suggesting that the government no longer sets the tone of public discourse. The appearance of Alexis Tsipras in fourth place, despite his formal exit from frontline politics, further underscores the absence of new narratives and fresh leadership from the governing side.

Public perceptions of the year’s most significant events also weigh heavily against the government. The OPEKEPE affair - a scandal involving the management of agricultural subsidies - emerges as the top issue at 29.5%, highlighting persistent concerns over public funds and institutional credibility. Close behind are mass demonstrations linked to the Tempi rail disaster, cited by 24.8% of respondents. Nearly two years on, the tragedy continues to symbolize state failure and unresolved questions of responsibility.

Even assessments of day-to-day governance offer little comfort. While Kyriakos Pierrakakis is ranked as the most active minister, a notable 18% of respondents answer “none” when asked to name effective members of the cabinet - an indication that a significant segment of society sees little tangible impact from government action.

The poll also explores a hypothetical scenario that carries broader political implications: the creation of a new political party. In this scenario, Maria Karystianou enjoys overwhelming support, attracting 53% compared to 23% for Alexis Tsipras. For international observers, this finding highlights a growing appetite in Greece for figures outside the traditional political establishment.

Finally, the social dimension reinforces the overall sense of strain. Economic pressure remains acute, with 44% of respondents saying their Christmas celebrations will be more modest due to financial constraints, and only 10% reporting no limitations at all. Taken together, these findings depict a government that retains a numerical lead in the polls but struggles to persuade citizens - at home and abroad - that it is delivering stability, accountability, and tangible improvements to everyday life.