The movement demanding justice for Tempi, which until now functioned as a broad and politically heterogeneous civic coalition, will inevitably change once its most recognizable figure enters partisan politics.

Greece is approaching a new phase of political realignment, and the catalyst is the imminent creation of a new political party led—formally or informally—by Maria Karystianou, the public figure who emerged as the most powerful symbol of the nationwide mobilizations demanding accountability for the deadly Tempi train disaster.

In a recent television interview, Karystianou effectively confirmed that a new political formation is in the works, even as she avoided explicitly declaring herself its leader. She framed the project as a spontaneous, citizen-driven movement whose goal is the moral “cleansing” of the country, stressing that leadership should emerge organically from the people. Yet in political terms, the outcome appears almost predetermined. If Karystianou allows her name to stand, there is little doubt she would assume the leadership uncontested, given her unique symbolic capital and public recognition.

Until recently, political observers assumed that such a party would be launched close to the next national elections, minimizing early exposure to difficult policy debates such as foreign affairs, education, or health care. Her remarks, however, suggest a faster timetable. The party is now expected to take shape before the summer, with its political starting point tied to the anniversary of the Tempi disaster on February 28, the large demonstrations planned for that date, and the opening of court proceedings related to the case earlier in the year. The timing is not accidental; it anchors the new party in a moment of collective trauma and unresolved public anger.

This shift, however, comes at a cost. The movement demanding justice for Tempi, which until now functioned as a broad and politically heterogeneous civic coalition, will inevitably change once its most recognizable figure enters partisan politics. Government-aligned voices are already preparing to argue that Karystianou’s activism was a stepping stone to personal political ambition, a narrative that could weaken the moral authority of future mobilizations. It is also clear that she will no longer be able to remain at the helm of the association representing victims’ families once her political role becomes formalized.

Karystianou has been careful to present her party as something genuinely new, distancing herself from the idea of recruiting politicians from existing parties. Such a strategy would undermine her central claim: that her project represents a break from the political class that many Greeks associate with systemic failure. Yet politics rarely allows for absolute purity. Her open communication with Nikos Farantouris, a member of the European Parliament from the left-wing SYRIZA party, suggests that selective exceptions will be made. Contacts are also reported with figures linked to the party of SYRIZA’s current leader, Stefanos Kasselakis. A party expected to secure parliamentary representation will inevitably attract both politically exhausted figures seeking survival and sitting lawmakers who see their electoral prospects fading elsewhere.

What is particularly striking is that Karystianou appears to be positioning herself primarily against former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, rather than against the conservative government currently in power. In Greek political arithmetic, Tsipras is still viewed as the main alternative pole to the ruling party, and therefore the competitor that must be surpassed. This assessment is quietly encouraged by both the government and the center-left PASOK party, which argue—publicly or privately—that a Karystianou party would damage Tsipras more than anyone else.

Even if the governing party were not to lose voters directly to the new formation, increased political participation alone could make its electoral targets significantly harder to reach. What raises eyebrows, however, is the language Karystianou uses when criticizing Tsipras. Her arguments often echo those traditionally deployed by pro-austerity conservatives and centrist technocrats—rhetoric associated with the very political forces her movement claims to challenge. This contradiction offers an early clue to the ideological character of the emerging party.

Remnants of Tsipras’ own political network are closely watching these developments, and many analysts believe they will accelerate plans for a separate political initiative under his name. While such a move is not expected immediately, timing it around the spring would align with the unfolding reshuffle of the political landscape.

For PASOK, the developments are deeply unsettling. Long-standing ambitions to emerge as the country’s leading political force are becoming increasingly unrealistic. Instead, the party may find itself fighting for second, third, or even fourth place, depending on how fragmented the broader center-left becomes. Still, PASOK’s leadership believes that this very fragmentation could work to its advantage, allowing it to consolidate enough support to secure second place.

Another confrontation now appears inevitable: that between Karystianou and Zoe Konstantopoulou, a former parliamentary speaker and leader of a small but vocal anti-establishment party. The two women once stood side by side in mobilizations linked to Tempi and shared a close personal relationship. As their political trajectories diverge, an open clash seems unavoidable. The only remaining question is whether that conflict will remain political or turn personal.

Perhaps the clearest casualty of Karystianou’s rise is Stefanos Kasselakis. The political space for his recently formed party shrinks remindedly with each new development. Although Kasselakis is reportedly exploring avenues of political cooperation with Karystianou, there is little indication that such overtures will be welcomed—at least as far as his own leadership ambitions are concerned.

Taken together, these developments signal that Greece has entered the final stretch of a long process of political recomposition triggered by years of economic crisis, institutional distrust, and social trauma. The announcement of a Karystianou-led party does not merely add another name to the ballot. It accelerates the collapse of old alignments and pushes the system toward a new equilibrium—one that many analysts believe will only fully take shape by the time of the European elections in 2029.