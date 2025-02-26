Games
Tempi Tragedy Anniversary Sparks Nationwide Strikes and Rallies

The Greek government is watching the situation closely, expressing concerns over what some officials describe as a "tsunami" of social opposition.

On February 28, Greece will witness a massive wave of strikes, protests, and demonstrations as thousands take to the streets to mark the second anniversary of the Tempi train disaster, one of the country’s worst railway tragedies.

Two powerful slogans, "I Can’t Breathe" and "Justice Until the End," are expected to dominate the protests, reflecting the ongoing grief and anger over the lack of accountability. Organizers, inspired by the large turnout at demonstrations on January 26, hope to see an even greater mobilization as people demand justice for the victims.

The Greek government is watching the situation closely, expressing concerns over what some officials describe as a "tsunami" of social opposition. Government representatives have framed the unrest as a destabilizing force, suggesting that opposition parties are fueling the protests for political gain.

However, an analysis of protest maps suggests the movement has grown far beyond party politics, with calls for mobilization coming from citizens and organizations across the country and beyond.

Among those urging people to join the demonstrations is Maria Karystianou, a leading voice among the families of the victims. In an emotional social media post, she described the anniversary as “the darkest of our lives—the night when corruption killed our children. And to cover up its crimes, it continues to destroy anything that could bring them justice. February 28, 2025, is a day of remembrance.” As the president of the Association of Tempi Victims' Families, she called on unions and organizations to dedicate their speeches to honoring those who lost their lives.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nikos Plakias, who is organizing a protest in the city of Kalambaka. “Our children have become everyone’s children—children of all Greece. We are waiting for you to stand with us, to demand the oxygen that was stolen from them, and to ensure that no child is ever deprived of it again,” he said.

The protests coincide with a nationwide general strike led by Greece’s two largest trade union federations, ADEDY and GSEE, which have declared a 24-hour work stoppage. The Athens Labor Center has also announced a regional strike, while labor unions across the country, from Piraeus and Patras to Ioannina and Corfu, are taking part. University student unions have also called on students to join the demonstrations, adding to the growing momentum.

