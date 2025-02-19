Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security.

France is set to host a second high-level meeting on Wednesday to address the crisis in Ukraine and broader European security concerns.

According to Reuters, this round of talks will include European countries that were not present at the initial meeting at the Élysée Palace, such as Greece. Some nations are expected to participate remotely via videoconference.

During an emergency European People’s Party (EPP) summit on Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the need for Europe to adopt a unified stance on security issues and demonstrate its commitment to defense.

He endorsed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to activate an emergency clause that would allow increased defense investments and stressed the urgency of finalizing the details. He also reiterated the importance of securing European funding for defense initiatives beyond national budgets.

However, Mitsotakis raised concerns about the format of the meeting convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, suggesting that selective gatherings of leaders risk undermining a cohesive European position on such a critical issue. His remarks reportedly resonated with several other European leaders.

While acknowledging the gravity of the Ukraine crisis, Mitsotakis also highlighted the need for Europe to remain attentive to security challenges in other regions, particularly the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.