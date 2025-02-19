Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security

Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security Φωτογραφία: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard
Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security.

France is set to host a second high-level meeting on Wednesday to address the crisis in Ukraine and broader European security concerns.

According to Reuters, this round of talks will include European countries that were not present at the initial meeting at the Élysée Palace, such as Greece. Some nations are expected to participate remotely via videoconference.

During an emergency European People’s Party (EPP) summit on Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the need for Europe to adopt a unified stance on security issues and demonstrate its commitment to defense.

He endorsed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to activate an emergency clause that would allow increased defense investments and stressed the urgency of finalizing the details. He also reiterated the importance of securing European funding for defense initiatives beyond national budgets.

However, Mitsotakis raised concerns about the format of the meeting convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, suggesting that selective gatherings of leaders risk undermining a cohesive European position on such a critical issue. His remarks reportedly resonated with several other European leaders.

While acknowledging the gravity of the Ukraine crisis, Mitsotakis also highlighted the need for Europe to remain attentive to security challenges in other regions, particularly the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Χυδαία χειρονομία»: Η κίνηση προς τον Τσιτσιπά & η κατακραυγή στο Twitter (video)

«Χυδαία χειρονομία»: Η κίνηση προς τον Τσιτσιπά & η κατακραυγή στο Twitter (video)

Όλα τα γκολ της βραδιάς (18/02) στο Champions League (video)

Όλα τα γκολ της βραδιάς (18/02) στο Champions League (video)

«Βόμβα» Κλέαρχου Μαρουσάκη: «Έρχονται χιόνια μέχρι το κύμα»

«Βόμβα» Κλέαρχου Μαρουσάκη: «Έρχονται χιόνια μέχρι το κύμα»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Από 1η Μαρτίου δωρεάν τα φάρμακα σε χιλιάδες χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους – Τα κριτήρια και οι προϋποθέσεις

Από 1η Μαρτίου δωρεάν τα φάρμακα σε χιλιάδες χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους – Τα κριτήρια και οι προϋποθέσεις

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Νέα διετής σύμβαση: Πως διαμορφώνονται οι μισθοί των ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων το 2025

Νέα διετής σύμβαση: Πως διαμορφώνονται οι μισθοί των ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων το 2025

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε ΛεMπρόν: Αυτός είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος αθλητής για το 2024!

Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε ΛεMπρόν: Αυτός είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος αθλητής για το 2024!

Ο Μεντιλίμπαρ «λύγισε»: Έκανε αλλαγή τον πιο «αναντικατάστατο» παίκτη του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Ο Μεντιλίμπαρ «λύγισε»: Έκανε αλλαγή τον πιο «αναντικατάστατο» παίκτη του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Το φυσικό γλυκαντικό που είναι πλούσιο σε αντιοξειδωτικά και είναι ιδανικό για επιδόρπια ή σνακ

Το φυσικό γλυκαντικό που είναι πλούσιο σε αντιοξειδωτικά και είναι ιδανικό για επιδόρπια ή σνακ

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Metlen Secures $3.5 Billion Alumina and Bauxite Deal with Rio Tinto

Metlen Secures $3.5 Billion Alumina and Bauxite Deal with Rio Tinto

News In English
JP Morgan Secures Legal Victory in UK Court Against WRL in Dispute Over Viva

JP Morgan Secures Legal Victory in UK Court Against WRL in Dispute Over Viva

News In English
Alpha Bank Pays Tribute to Spyros Filaretos at Alpha Day

Alpha Bank Pays Tribute to Spyros Filaretos at Alpha Day

News In English
New Customs Reforms in Greece Aim to Streamline Trade and Improve Oversight

New Customs Reforms in Greece Aim to Streamline Trade and Improve Oversight

News In English

NETWORK

ΕΟΦ: Νέες οδηγίες για τη χρήση αντιδιαβητικών φαρμάκων στην παχυσαρκία

ΕΟΦ: Νέες οδηγίες για τη χρήση αντιδιαβητικών φαρμάκων στην παχυσαρκία

healthstat.gr
Κρατική «ένεση» 400 εκατ. ευρώ για την εξυγίανση του Ειδικού Λογαριασμού ΥΚΩ

Κρατική «ένεση» 400 εκατ. ευρώ για την εξυγίανση του Ειδικού Λογαριασμού ΥΚΩ

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

theissue.gr
Θεσσαλονίκη: Σε απόγνωση οι φαρμακοποιοί – Μπαράζ διαρρήξεων στα φαρμακεία

Θεσσαλονίκη: Σε απόγνωση οι φαρμακοποιοί – Μπαράζ διαρρήξεων στα φαρμακεία

healthstat.gr
Λάθη σε τιμολόγια ΚΟΤ

Λάθη σε τιμολόγια ΚΟΤ

ienergeia.gr
Ανακαινίζω- Ενοικιάζω: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα με αυξημένη επιδότηση 60%

Ανακαινίζω- Ενοικιάζω: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα με αυξημένη επιδότηση 60%

ienergeia.gr
Έγκλημα – σοκ στο Δαφνί: Τρόφιμος του ψυχιατρείου σκότωσε 44χρονη

Έγκλημα – σοκ στο Δαφνί: Τρόφιμος του ψυχιατρείου σκότωσε 44χρονη

healthstat.gr
Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

ienergeia.gr