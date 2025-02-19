Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

EU Deploys EIB to Cut Energy Costs - What It Means for Greece

EU Deploys EIB to Cut Energy Costs - What It Means for Greece Φωτογραφία: AP Photo/Michael Probst
The European Commission is launching a new initiative to support energy-intensive industries, with the European Investment Bank (EIB) playing a key role in lowering energy costs and boosting competitiveness.

As part of this plan, the EIB will provide guarantees for power purchase agreements (PPAs), helping businesses secure lower electricity prices through long-term contracts while minimizing financial risk. Additionally, the bank will support investments in upgrading and expanding electricity grids - an essential step for integrating more renewable energy into the system.

For Greece, where businesses face some of the highest electricity costs in Europe, these measures could be a game-changer. Energy-intensive industries such as manufacturing and exports have struggled with price volatility, putting them at a competitive disadvantage. Access to stable, lower-cost electricity through PPAs could provide much-needed relief, making Greek industries more resilient and internationally competitive.

Grid modernization is also a critical issue for Greece. As the country increasingly relies on renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, outdated infrastructure has slowed the transition. Expanding grid capacity would accelerate the shift to renewables, further reducing electricity costs and strengthening Greece’s energy security.

Beyond energy, the broader EU plan includes streamlining state aid regulations and cutting electricity taxes to enhance industrial competitiveness across Europe. If fully implemented, Greek businesses could benefit from more flexible funding options and lower operating costs, stimulating investment and growth.

This initiative is part of the EU’s wider strategy to protect its industries from global challenges, including Chinese state subsidies and U.S. protectionist policies.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Χυδαία χειρονομία»: Η κίνηση προς τον Τσιτσιπά & η κατακραυγή στο Twitter (video)

«Χυδαία χειρονομία»: Η κίνηση προς τον Τσιτσιπά & η κατακραυγή στο Twitter (video)

Όλα τα γκολ της βραδιάς (18/02) στο Champions League (video)

Όλα τα γκολ της βραδιάς (18/02) στο Champions League (video)

«Βόμβα» Κλέαρχου Μαρουσάκη: «Έρχονται χιόνια μέχρι το κύμα»

«Βόμβα» Κλέαρχου Μαρουσάκη: «Έρχονται χιόνια μέχρι το κύμα»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Από 1η Μαρτίου δωρεάν τα φάρμακα σε χιλιάδες χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους – Τα κριτήρια και οι προϋποθέσεις

Από 1η Μαρτίου δωρεάν τα φάρμακα σε χιλιάδες χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους – Τα κριτήρια και οι προϋποθέσεις

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Νέα διετής σύμβαση: Πως διαμορφώνονται οι μισθοί των ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων το 2025

Νέα διετής σύμβαση: Πως διαμορφώνονται οι μισθοί των ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων το 2025

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε ΛεMπρόν: Αυτός είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος αθλητής για το 2024!

Ούτε Μέσι, ούτε ΛεMπρόν: Αυτός είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος αθλητής για το 2024!

Ο Μεντιλίμπαρ «λύγισε»: Έκανε αλλαγή τον πιο «αναντικατάστατο» παίκτη του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Ο Μεντιλίμπαρ «λύγισε»: Έκανε αλλαγή τον πιο «αναντικατάστατο» παίκτη του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Το φυσικό γλυκαντικό που είναι πλούσιο σε αντιοξειδωτικά και είναι ιδανικό για επιδόρπια ή σνακ

Το φυσικό γλυκαντικό που είναι πλούσιο σε αντιοξειδωτικά και είναι ιδανικό για επιδόρπια ή σνακ

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Metlen Secures $3.5 Billion Alumina and Bauxite Deal with Rio Tinto

Metlen Secures $3.5 Billion Alumina and Bauxite Deal with Rio Tinto

News In English
Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security

Greece Joins France’s Second Meeting on Ukraine and European Security

News In English
JP Morgan Secures Legal Victory in UK Court Against WRL in Dispute Over Viva

JP Morgan Secures Legal Victory in UK Court Against WRL in Dispute Over Viva

News In English
Alpha Bank Pays Tribute to Spyros Filaretos at Alpha Day

Alpha Bank Pays Tribute to Spyros Filaretos at Alpha Day

News In English

NETWORK

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

Αντιγήρανση: Η ελληνική τροφή που λειτουργεί σαν «Botox» για το δέρμα

theissue.gr
Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

Γιατί φαίνεσαι μεγαλύτερη όταν φοράς μακιγιάζ – Τα 5 λάθη που κάνεις

theissue.gr
Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

Η ρύθμιση που καταστρέφει τη μπαταρία του iPhone – Πώς θα την απενεργοποιήσεις

theissue.gr
Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων ώστε ακόμα και τα πιο φτηνά ρούχα να μοιάζουν ακριβά

theissue.gr
Έγκλημα – σοκ στο Δαφνί: Τρόφιμος του ψυχιατρείου σκότωσε 44χρονη

Έγκλημα – σοκ στο Δαφνί: Τρόφιμος του ψυχιατρείου σκότωσε 44χρονη

healthstat.gr
Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

Αντ. Κοντολέων (ΕΒΙΚΕΝ): Η αυτόματη σύνδεση των πράσινων τιμολογίων με το Χρηματιστήριο Ενέργειας εκτοξεύει τους λογαριασμούς

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί οι πιο ψηλοί άνθρωποι έχουν μεγαλύτερο κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Γιατί οι πιο ψηλοί άνθρωποι έχουν μεγαλύτερο κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

healthstat.gr
Λάθη σε τιμολόγια ΚΟΤ

Λάθη σε τιμολόγια ΚΟΤ

ienergeia.gr