News In English

Seismic Swarm Between Santorini and Amorgos Underlying Volcanic Activity, Experts Warn

Seismic Swarm Between Santorini and Amorgos Underlying Volcanic Activity, Experts Warn Φωτογραφία: ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI
Seismologist Kostas Papazachos has warned that the tremors in the area of Santorini could persist for another two to three months.

Seismic activity in the Cyclades has sparked renewed fears of volcanic activation. On Monday morning, a pair of earthquakes—registering 5.1 and 4.2 on the Richter scale—hit the area between Santorini and Amorgos, with tremors even reaching Attica on the mainland.

Although the overall intensity of the quakes has subsided, experts insist that the underlying volcanic signature demands close monitoring.

The epicenter of the recent activity is located near the small island of Anhydros, which is slowly drifting westward at about 7 millimeters per day. Athanasios Gkanas, Director of Research at the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory, explained that the earthquake sequence is linked to the movement of magma deep beneath the surface. Professor Avraam Zelilidis emphasized that while these quakes exhibit volcanic characteristics, they typically do not exceed 5.5 on the Richter scale. «A volcano does not form overnight» he noted, reassuring that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

Seismologist Kostas Papazachos has warned that the tremors could persist for another two to three months. He pointed out that the continuous series of micro-quakes—even those that create a persistent hum and slight shaking felt by residents—is a natural result of magma movement causing fractures in the rock. Despite the unsettling nature of these events, officials stress that the likelihood of a full-scale volcanic eruption remains extremely low.

Since the end of January, nearly 2,500 earthquakes have been recorded in the area, with the frequency gradually declining since mid-February. However, the underlying process, driven by magma rising from depths of 10 to 12 kilometers, continues to influence the region. Local authorities are taking proactive measures, including enhanced monitoring by scientists and the implementation of emergency plans.

Among these precautions is the development of a safe harbor in Santorini, designed to serve as an emergency docking area for passenger vessels should a major earthquake occur.

