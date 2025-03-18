Santorini Set for a Strong Comeback as Tourist Season Approaches

Santorini, one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations, is preparing for a strong and dynamic tourist season as it steadily recovers from recent seismic activity.

Known for its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and renowned hospitality, the Greek island is regaining normalcy, with authorities working to ensure a smooth and safe return to full-scale tourism, according to Greek Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni.

During a high-level meeting held on the island on Monday, Kefalogianni emphasized that Santorini is on track for recovery, with the government actively involved in ensuring the safety of residents, visitors, and tourism professionals.

The meeting, chaired by Thira Mayor Nikos Zorzos, brought together key stakeholders, including members of parliament from the Cyclades region, representatives from the South Aegean Regional Authority, and leaders from the local tourism sector.

The minister assured attendees that from the outset, Greek authorities have taken swift and strategic action, working closely with scientific committees that continue to monitor the situation closely. In addition, infrastructure improvements and updates to civil protection plans are in progress to strengthen the island’s resilience and preparedness.

Despite recent challenges, interest in Santorini remains exceptionally strong on the global tourism stage. Kefalogianni pointed to the overwhelmingly positive response at the Berlin International Tourism Exhibition, signaling continued enthusiasm from international markets. With effective management and coordinated efforts, she expressed confidence that Santorini’s 2025 tourism season will remain at peak performance.

"Santorini is a safe, well-organized, and responsible destination, fully prepared to welcome travelers from around the world," she stated. "Through collaboration, strategic planning, and confidence, this year’s tourism season will not only be successful but will also propel the island forward."

The minister underscored Greece’s proven ability to navigate crises effectively, ensuring the protection of both locals and visitors while preserving its global tourism identity. She reaffirmed that Santorini will continue to hold its place as a premier international destination, showcasing resilience, strength, and timeless allure.

As part of broader efforts to ensure long-term sustainability, Kefalogianni also unveiled key strategic initiatives for Santorini’s tourism sector. She announced funding from Greece’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) to establish and operate the Destination Management and Marketing Organization (DMMO), following a formal agreement between the Ministry of Tourism and the Municipality of Thira.

"Santorini, one of the world’s most iconic tourist destinations, is central to the government’s strategy for restoring normalcy and guaranteeing uninterrupted tourism operations," she stated.

Closing the meeting with a message of optimism and unity, she emphasized that Santorini has overcome challenges before and emerged even stronger. "With the collective efforts of all stakeholders, the island will continue to be a leading global tourist destination—safe, sustainable, and thriving."