Seismic Activity Near Santorini Eases, But Experts Remain Vigilant

Φωτογραφία: ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI
Over 19,200 earthquakes have been detected in the Santorini-Amorgos seismic zone since the activity began on January 26.

Seismic activity in the Aegean Sea, particularly in the waters near the small island of Anydros between Santorini and Amorgos, has shown signs of subsiding. Since February 1, approximately 1,300 earthquakes with magnitudes above 3 have been recorded in the area, with the strongest reaching 5.3. This assessment comes from two scientific committees that met on Sunday to evaluate the situation: the Permanent Scientific Committee for Seismic Risk Assessment and Mitigation and the Permanent Scientific Committee for Monitoring the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, both under Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP).

According to the Seismology Laboratory at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, over 19,200 earthquakes have been detected in the Santorini-Amorgos seismic zone since the activity began on January 26. Scientists have ensured that their analysis meets strict standards to maintain the quality of the data.

Experts attribute the ongoing seismic activity near Anydros to underwater fault lines running in a northeast-southwest direction, linking it to the broader geodynamic framework of the region. The available data suggests that the tremors result from a combination of tectonic movement and deep magmatic activity. While seismic activity within the caldera of Santorini remains stable, researchers have noted increased ground deformation across the island. Despite the persistent tremors, inspections so far indicate that public buildings have withstood the seismic activity well.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have announced that schools on the islands of Santorini, Ios, Anafi, and Amorgos will remain closed until Friday, February 21, 2025.

