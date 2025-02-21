Scientists Warn of Landslide Risks on Santorini, Even After Earthquakes Subside

Experts from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) have issued a warning about the risk of landslides on the Greek island of Santorini, even after seismic activity in the region decreases.

According to researchers, heavy rainfall could trigger and accelerate landslides, posing a continued threat to the island’s steep slopes.

Santorini, a volcanic island in the Aegean Sea, is particularly susceptible to landslides due to its rugged terrain and geological composition. Scientists warn that some areas are experiencing "differential erosion," where weaker rock formations erode over time, leaving stronger layers exposed and prone to collapse.

Volcanic lava formations are particularly vulnerable. Without the support of underlying rock, they can become unstable, increasing the likelihood of sudden collapses.

A team of experts, led by Professor Efthymios Lekkas, has been closely monitoring the recent seismic activity on the island. In recent days, he and his colleagues, Professors Niki Evelpidou and Asimina Antonarakou, have conducted field surveys to assess landslide risks and refine prediction models. Further research missions are planned for more detailed monitoring.

Santorini has recorded multiple tremors in recent weeks, destabilizing slopes in several areas. Experts attribute this to the island’s steep cliffs, the composition of its volcanic rock, and variations in erosion resistance between different materials. Human activity, such as construction and tourism-related development, is also contributing to the risk.

The team stresses that landslides could still occur even after the earthquakes stop. A single heavy rainfall event could further destabilize the landscape and trigger collapses.

Scientists have already identified high-risk zones and conducted on-site evaluations. Their research aims to inform targeted interventions to protect both residents and tourists. The team is also extending its studies to nearby islands to assess potential risks across the region.

As Santorini remains one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, researchers emphasize the importance of continued monitoring and proactive measures to prevent geological hazards in the future.