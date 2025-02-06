Games
News In English

Corruption and Governance: Greece's Critical Performance in Transparency International's New Assessment

On February 11, 2025, Transparency International is set to release the new Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2024, shedding light on global trends and developments in the fight against corruption.

However, the organization warns that the index should not be used to mask broader democratic regressions.

In Greece, last year’s score revealed deep-rooted systemic issues threatening the rule of law and press freedom, signaling a dangerous backslide despite the improvements recorded over the past decade.

The CPI is widely recognized as a benchmark for evaluating public sector corruption perceptions worldwide. Yet, Transparency International emphasizes that no single index can fully capture the complexities of governance. Some governments attempt to exploit their CPI rankings—or even their stagnation—to project a sanitized image of governance, concealing critical issues such as the erosion of democratic institutions and restrictions on political freedoms.

A meaningful fight against corruption requires a multi-faceted approach, including the strengthening of independent oversight mechanisms, ensuring transparency, and implementing robust legal frameworks that uphold the rule of law. A crucial factor is press freedom and the unhindered operation of civil society, both of which play a key role in uncovering and exposing corruption. Without a coherent and sustained strategy, anti-corruption efforts risk remaining incomplete or collapsing under political and economic pressures.

Greece’s standing in the CPI has worsened, with the country’s score dropping by three points—from 52 in 2022 to 49 in 2023—causing it to fall from 51st to 59th place globally. This decline marks the most significant regression in the rule of law within the European Union, as Greece faces critical governance challenges.

Revelations of government surveillance targeting journalists and political opponents, restrictions on press freedom, and judicial interference have been key factors in the country’s declining score.

The «Predatorgate» spyware scandal and government interference in investigations—including reports of threats against members of independent oversight bodies and witness intimidation—have raised serious concerns at the European level.

