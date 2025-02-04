Greek Tourism Authorities on High Alert Over Santorini Seismic Activity

The Ministry of Tourism remains on high alert, with all relevant agencies fully prepare

Greek officials held urgent meetings on Tuesday to assess the recent seismic activity in the broader Santorini region, a major international tourist destination. The country’s Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, led a high-level briefing where Dr. Kostas Papazachos, a professor of seismology, provided an update on the latest developments and an ongoing evaluation of the phenomenon based on all available data. According to an official statement, the Ministry of Tourism remains on high alert, with all relevant agencies fully prepared.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining direct coordination with scientific institutions and emergency response bodies to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors. Earlier on Tuesday, Minister Kefalogianni also participated in a broader inter-ministerial meeting at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, alongside Minister Vasilis Kikilias. The meeting focused on the mobilization of Greece’s emergency response system due to the seismic activity near Santorini.