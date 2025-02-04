Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Tourism Authorities on High Alert Over Santorini Seismic Activity

Greek Tourism Authorities on High Alert Over Santorini Seismic Activity
The Ministry of Tourism remains on high alert, with all relevant agencies fully prepare

Greek officials held urgent meetings on Tuesday to assess the recent seismic activity in the broader Santorini region, a major international tourist destination. The country’s Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, led a high-level briefing where Dr. Kostas Papazachos, a professor of seismology, provided an update on the latest developments and an ongoing evaluation of the phenomenon based on all available data. According to an official statement, the Ministry of Tourism remains on high alert, with all relevant agencies fully prepared.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining direct coordination with scientific institutions and emergency response bodies to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors. Earlier on Tuesday, Minister Kefalogianni also participated in a broader inter-ministerial meeting at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, alongside Minister Vasilis Kikilias. The meeting focused on the mobilization of Greece’s emergency response system due to the seismic activity near Santorini.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Λανουά: «Πέναλτι και κόκκινη σε Βιετέσκα, αποβολή και στον Ότο» (video)

Λανουά: «Πέναλτι και κόκκινη σε Βιετέσκα, αποβολή και στον Ότο» (video)

Δεν κρύβεται η επιθυμία του Λεσόρ για να επιστρέψει: «Λιώνει» στο ΟΑΚΑ, σουτ στο ένα πόδι (video)

Δεν κρύβεται η επιθυμία του Λεσόρ για να επιστρέψει: «Λιώνει» στο ΟΑΚΑ, σουτ στο ένα πόδι (video)

Νέος ισχυρός σεισμός 5 ρίχτερ στην Αμοργό, ανησυχία για το «πρωτοφανές» φαινόμενο - Liveblog όλες οι ειδήσεις

Νέος ισχυρός σεισμός 5 ρίχτερ στην Αμοργό, ανησυχία για το «πρωτοφανές» φαινόμενο - Liveblog όλες οι ειδήσεις

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

Μέχρι πότε οι δηλώσεις εισοδημάτων από Airbnb

Μέχρι πότε οι δηλώσεις εισοδημάτων από Airbnb

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Επίδομα παιδιού 2025: Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις νέες αιτήσεις

Επίδομα παιδιού 2025: Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις νέες αιτήσεις

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Κάθε καλοκαίρι «ερχόταν» σε Ολυμπιακό & Παναθηναϊκό, πήγε… 43 και σκοράρει ακόμη!

Κάθε καλοκαίρι «ερχόταν» σε Ολυμπιακό & Παναθηναϊκό, πήγε… 43 και σκοράρει ακόμη!

Ο ΠΑΟΚ ετοιμάζει ήδη τον «νέο Τζίμα»: Δέκα γκολ σε δέκα ματς, μόλις 17 ετών!

Ο ΠΑΟΚ ετοιμάζει ήδη τον «νέο Τζίμα»: Δέκα γκολ σε δέκα ματς, μόλις 17 ετών!

Η σούπα που θωρακίζει το ανοσοποιητικό για να μην αρρωστήσεις καθόλου φέτος το χειμώνα

Η σούπα που θωρακίζει το ανοσοποιητικό για να μην αρρωστήσεις καθόλου φέτος το χειμώνα

Το λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι με το καλοριφέρ και το πληρώνουμε ακριβά

Το λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι με το καλοριφέρ και το πληρώνουμε ακριβά

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Χρήστος Μάστορας: Με ποιες ποινές κινδυνεύει μετά τη σύλληψή του

Χρήστος Μάστορας: Με ποιες ποινές κινδυνεύει μετά τη σύλληψή του

Τι βλέπεις πρώτα; Η viral οφθαλμαπάτη που αποκαλύπτει τη συναισθηματική σου νοημοσύνη

Τι βλέπεις πρώτα; Η viral οφθαλμαπάτη που αποκαλύπτει τη συναισθηματική σου νοημοσύνη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Hundreds of Small Earthquakes Shake Santorini – Scientists Monitor Seismic Trends

Hundreds of Small Earthquakes Shake Santorini – Scientists Monitor Seismic Trends

News In English
Κρήτη: «Θρίλερ» με την εξαφάνιση 29χρονης Γαλλίδας τουρίστριας, μεγάλη κινητοποίηση για τον εντοπισμό της

Κρήτη: «Θρίλερ» με την εξαφάνιση 29χρονης Γαλλίδας τουρίστριας, μεγάλη κινητοποίηση για τον εντοπισμό της

Ελλάδα
Θρίλερ με την εξαφάνιση ιδιοκτήτη ταβέρνας στην Κάντζα

Θρίλερ με την εξαφάνιση ιδιοκτήτη ταβέρνας στην Κάντζα

Ελλάδα
Συναγερμός στη Θεσσαλονίκη, Missing Alert για 17χρονη

Συναγερμός στη Θεσσαλονίκη, Missing Alert για 17χρονη

Ελλάδα

NETWORK

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

theissue.gr
Απολαυστικά, σοκολατένια brownies – Υγιεινή συνταγή που μπορείτε να φάτε χωρίς τύψεις

Απολαυστικά, σοκολατένια brownies – Υγιεινή συνταγή που μπορείτε να φάτε χωρίς τύψεις

healthstat.gr
Το λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι με το καλοριφέρ και το πληρώνουμε ακριβά

Το λάθος που κάνουμε όλοι με το καλοριφέρ και το πληρώνουμε ακριβά

theissue.gr
Κρίσιμος ο ρόλος των υδροηλεκτρικών και για την κλιματική κρίση- Δίκαιη αποζημίωση ζητά η Eurelectric

Κρίσιμος ο ρόλος των υδροηλεκτρικών και για την κλιματική κρίση- Δίκαιη αποζημίωση ζητά η Eurelectric

ienergeia.gr
Τι θα πληρώσουν τα νοικοκυριά για ρεύμα τον Φεβρουάριο- Εν αναμονή για τις επιδοτήσεις

Τι θα πληρώσουν τα νοικοκυριά για ρεύμα τον Φεβρουάριο- Εν αναμονή για τις επιδοτήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Η ψαροφαγία χαρίζει μακροζωία – Ο κανόνας που δεν πρέπει να παραλείψετε

Η ψαροφαγία χαρίζει μακροζωία – Ο κανόνας που δεν πρέπει να παραλείψετε

healthstat.gr
Ηράκλειο: Στον RSV αποδίδεται ο θάνατος βρέφους 13 ημερών

Ηράκλειο: Στον RSV αποδίδεται ο θάνατος βρέφους 13 ημερών

healthstat.gr
Ρεκόρ εταιρικών PPA στην Ευρώπη το 2024, παρά τις προκλήσεις της αγοράς

Ρεκόρ εταιρικών PPA στην Ευρώπη το 2024, παρά τις προκλήσεις της αγοράς

ienergeia.gr