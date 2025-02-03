Athens Stock Exchange Sinks 2.7% Amid Global Market Jitters

The total market capitalization of the Athens Stock Exchange shrank by approximately €2.7 billion.

The Athens Stock Exchange tumbled on mounting global pressures, closing 2.7% lower as investor sentiment soured following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. The market's benchmark General Index dropped to 1,507.5 points, near its intraday low of 1,505.48 points.

Trading activity surged, with turnover reaching €185.54 million, the highest in seven sessions. The banking sector was hit particularly hard, with its index plunging 4.02% to 1,357.68 points. Among major Greek banks, National Bank of Greece lost 2.77%, Eurobank fell 4.29%, Alpha Bank dropped 5.1%, and Piraeus Bank declined 5.16%.

Beyond financials, industrial stocks also suffered, with Viohalco down 6.82%, ElvalHalcor sliding 5.68%, and Titan Cement losing 5.91%. The airline sector felt the strain as well, with Aegean Airlines closing 4.69% lower.

One rare bright spot in the Greek market was Coca-Cola HBC, a major bottler for the Coca-Cola Company, which rose 1.80%, defying the broader sell-off.

Overall, 121 stocks declined, while only 12 recorded gains, and 73 remained unchanged. The total market capitalization of the Athens Stock Exchange shrank by approximately €2.7 billion, raising concerns over whether this sharp drop is merely a correction or the start of a broader withdrawal of capital from Greece.

With global uncertainties intensifying, the coming trading sessions will be crucial in determining whether the Greek market can stabilize or if international turbulence will continue to weigh on investor confidence.