Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Court Case on Public Sector Wages Raises IMF Concerns

Greek Court Case on Public Sector Wages Raises IMF Concerns
Despite assurances from the Greek government that it has no plans to reinstate the 13th and 14th salaries for public sector employees, a legal challenge by Greece’s public sector union, ADEDY, set for June, has drawn the attention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The case seeks to restore holiday bonuses that were cut during Greece’s financial crisis and bailout programs.

In its latest review of the Greek economy under Article IV of its charter, the IMF has issued a warning about the risks of increasing public sector wages. The Fund stressed that excessive salary and pension hikes should be avoided and reminded that, during Greece’s bailout years, public sector wage policies were not only dictated by the Ministry of Finance but were also shaped by court decisions.

The IMF expressed concern about the potential reinstatement of public sector bonuses, noting that it would add an estimated €2.5 billion annually to Greece’s budget, with the total cost rising to €3 billion when employer contributions are included. Since this would be a permanent fiscal measure, the Fund warned that Greece would need to secure funding for it in the long term, which could put additional pressure on public finances.

At the same time, the IMF’s stance on Greece’s debt sustainability has evolved. While in 2018 it argued that additional long-term debt relief measures would be necessary, it now considers Greece’s debt sustainable—provided that fiscal discipline remains intact. The Fund also confirmed that its projections take into account Greece’s repayment obligations beyond 2032, when it will start repaying €90 billion in loans received from the European Stability Mechanism (EFSF) as part of the second bailout program.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Τρέλα» Ντόντσιτς για Λέικερς: Άφησε συμβόλαιο… χρυσάφι, για να πάει στο Λος Άντζελες!

«Τρέλα» Ντόντσιτς για Λέικερς: Άφησε συμβόλαιο… χρυσάφι, για να πάει στο Λος Άντζελες!

«Πάγωσε» μέχρι και ο Αντετοκούνμπο με το trade του Λούκα Ντόντσιτς!

«Πάγωσε» μέχρι και ο Αντετοκούνμπο με το trade του Λούκα Ντόντσιτς!

Τέμπη: Ξυλόλιο και το τολουόλιο στο τρένο - Πού καταλήγουν οι επιστήμονες του πανεπιστημίου της Γάνδης

Τέμπη: Ξυλόλιο και το τολουόλιο στο τρένο - Πού καταλήγουν οι επιστήμονες του πανεπιστημίου της Γάνδης

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

Σύνταξη πριν τα 62 για 19 κατηγορίες ασφαλισμένων

Σύνταξη πριν τα 62 για 19 κατηγορίες ασφαλισμένων

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις στο κέντρο της Αθήνας - Ποιοι δρόμοι είναι κλειστοί σήμερα Κυριακή

Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις στο κέντρο της Αθήνας - Ποιοι δρόμοι είναι κλειστοί σήμερα Κυριακή

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Βάλτε τον σε μουσείο»: Αποθέωση για Λυκογιάννη στην Ιταλία, «ήρωας» της Μπολόνια! (videο)

«Βάλτε τον σε μουσείο»: Αποθέωση για Λυκογιάννη στην Ιταλία, «ήρωας» της Μπολόνια! (videο)

Ο Μασούρας έγινε… σερβιτόρος: ΕΠΙΚΟ βίντεο της Μπόχουμ!

Ο Μασούρας έγινε… σερβιτόρος: ΕΠΙΚΟ βίντεο της Μπόχουμ!

Eurovision: Κινδυνεύει με αποκλεισμό η Klavdia; – Φήμες ότι παραβίασε κανονισμό

Eurovision: Κινδυνεύει με αποκλεισμό η Klavdia; – Φήμες ότι παραβίασε κανονισμό

Θα ήσουν όμορφη στην αρχαία Ελλάδα; – Τα ιδανικά μαλλιά, μάτια και χείλη σύμφωνα με ιστορικό

Θα ήσουν όμορφη στην αρχαία Ελλάδα; – Τα ιδανικά μαλλιά, μάτια και χείλη σύμφωνα με ιστορικό

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάς τα χρησιμοποιημένα φακελάκια τσαγιού

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάς τα χρησιμοποιημένα φακελάκια τσαγιού

Βαρύ πένθος για την Αναστασία – «Έφυγε από τη ζωή…»

Βαρύ πένθος για την Αναστασία – «Έφυγε από τη ζωή…»

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν κάνεις σεξ κάθε μέρα

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν κάνεις σεξ κάθε μέρα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Piraeus Bank Confirms Interest in Ethniki Insurance as CVC Plans Exit

Piraeus Bank Confirms Interest in Ethniki Insurance as CVC Plans Exit

News In English
Greece and Saudi Arabia Push Forward on Green Energy Corridor to Europe

Greece and Saudi Arabia Push Forward on Green Energy Corridor to Europe

News In English
IMF Cautions Greece on Structural Weaknesses Despite Economic Gains

IMF Cautions Greece on Structural Weaknesses Despite Economic Gains

News In English
Inspired Education Group Strengthens Its Hold on Greek Private Schools Moraitis and CGS

Inspired Education Group Strengthens Its Hold on Greek Private Schools Moraitis and CGS

News In English

NETWORK

Ηλεκτρισμός: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν τα μερίδια των προμηθευτών τον Δεκέμβριο

Ηλεκτρισμός: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν τα μερίδια των προμηθευτών τον Δεκέμβριο

ienergeia.gr
Βαρύ πένθος για την Αναστασία – «Έφυγε από τη ζωή…»

Βαρύ πένθος για την Αναστασία – «Έφυγε από τη ζωή…»

theissue.gr
Νέο τοπίο στην ηλεκτροκίνηση με τη δυναμική τιμολόγηση του ρεύματος

Νέο τοπίο στην ηλεκτροκίνηση με τη δυναμική τιμολόγηση του ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
5 λόγοι που πρέπει να βάλετε το σουσάμι στη διατροφή σας

5 λόγοι που πρέπει να βάλετε το σουσάμι στη διατροφή σας

healthstat.gr
Εγκεφαλικό: Η απλή συνήθεια στο μπάνιο που μπορεί να μειώσει τον κίνδυνο έως 44%

Εγκεφαλικό: Η απλή συνήθεια στο μπάνιο που μπορεί να μειώσει τον κίνδυνο έως 44%

healthstat.gr
Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Πρεμιέρα για τα διζωνικά- Πώς θα ενημερωθούν οι καταναλωτές

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Πρεμιέρα για τα διζωνικά- Πώς θα ενημερωθούν οι καταναλωτές

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάς τα χρησιμοποιημένα φακελάκια τσαγιού

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πετάς τα χρησιμοποιημένα φακελάκια τσαγιού

theissue.gr
Eurovision: Κινδυνεύει με αποκλεισμό η Klavdia; – Φήμες ότι παραβίασε κανονισμό

Eurovision: Κινδυνεύει με αποκλεισμό η Klavdia; – Φήμες ότι παραβίασε κανονισμό

theissue.gr