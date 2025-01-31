Greece Launches a New Digital System for Business Licensing

Greece is set to overhaul its business licensing process with the launch of Open Business, a new digital platform aimed at simplifying and accelerating the approval of business activities.

This comprehensive information system will transform how companies obtain licenses and manage operational changes, replacing traditional bureaucratic procedures with a streamlined, fully digital solution. At the same time, the Greek government will gain access to real-time statistical data, improving policy-making and regulatory oversight.

The Integrated Information System for Business Activities and Inspections (Open Business) is scheduled to go live on February 3, 2025. The platform represents a major step in the digital transformation of Greece’s public administration, eliminating paperwork and reducing delays that have long been a challenge for businesses navigating the country's regulatory framework.

Under the new system, businesses will submit notifications and approval requests online, in accordance with Law 4442/2016. From its launch date, all relevant licensing procedures will be handled exclusively through Open Business, eliminating the need for in-person visits to government offices. Entrepreneurs and professionals will be able to complete their applications remotely, saving time and resources.

The Open Business platform will cater to a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, agriculture, elderly care facilities, driving schools, roadside assistance services, beauty salons, and vocational training institutions. By integrating these sectors into a single digital environment, the system aims to improve transparency, efficiency, and compliance with national and EU regulations.

One of the platform’s key innovations is its data collection and analysis capabilities, allowing Greek authorities to track business activity trends, refine economic policies, and strengthen regulatory supervision. This shift is expected to foster a more business-friendly environment, making Greece a more attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship.