Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Launches a New Digital System for Business Licensing

Greece Launches a New Digital System for Business Licensing
Greece is set to overhaul its business licensing process with the launch of Open Business, a new digital platform aimed at simplifying and accelerating the approval of business activities.

This comprehensive information system will transform how companies obtain licenses and manage operational changes, replacing traditional bureaucratic procedures with a streamlined, fully digital solution. At the same time, the Greek government will gain access to real-time statistical data, improving policy-making and regulatory oversight.

The Integrated Information System for Business Activities and Inspections (Open Business) is scheduled to go live on February 3, 2025. The platform represents a major step in the digital transformation of Greece’s public administration, eliminating paperwork and reducing delays that have long been a challenge for businesses navigating the country's regulatory framework.

Under the new system, businesses will submit notifications and approval requests online, in accordance with Law 4442/2016. From its launch date, all relevant licensing procedures will be handled exclusively through Open Business, eliminating the need for in-person visits to government offices. Entrepreneurs and professionals will be able to complete their applications remotely, saving time and resources.

The Open Business platform will cater to a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, agriculture, elderly care facilities, driving schools, roadside assistance services, beauty salons, and vocational training institutions. By integrating these sectors into a single digital environment, the system aims to improve transparency, efficiency, and compliance with national and EU regulations.

One of the platform’s key innovations is its data collection and analysis capabilities, allowing Greek authorities to track business activity trends, refine economic policies, and strengthen regulatory supervision. This shift is expected to foster a more business-friendly environment, making Greece a more attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Πότε «κλείνει» το μεταγραφικό παζάρι του Ιανουαρίου στην Ελλάδα – Τι ισχύει για τους ελεύθερους!

Πότε «κλείνει» το μεταγραφικό παζάρι του Ιανουαρίου στην Ελλάδα – Τι ισχύει για τους ελεύθερους!

Πώς δύο κινήσεις στέλνουν τον Ολυμπιακό απευθείας στη League Phase του Champions League!

Πώς δύο κινήσεις στέλνουν τον Ολυμπιακό απευθείας στη League Phase του Champions League!

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: «Επιστρέφει ο χειμώνας», έρχονται χιόνια σε χαμηλά υψόμετρα

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: «Επιστρέφει ο χειμώνας», έρχονται χιόνια σε χαμηλά υψόμετρα

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Συντάξεις: Αυτή είναι η εγκύκλιος για τις αυξήσεις το 2025

Συντάξεις: Αυτή είναι η εγκύκλιος για τις αυξήσεις το 2025

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Θα γίνουν τα Τέμπη το Γουότεργκεϊτ του Μητσοτάκη;

Θα γίνουν τα Τέμπη το Γουότεργκεϊτ του Μητσοτάκη;

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

«Βρέχει… κέρδη»: Ο Ολυμπιακός «έσβησε» σε μισή σεζόν τα χρήματα του Conference – Ανεβασμένος και ο ΠΑΟΚ!

«Βρέχει… κέρδη»: Ο Ολυμπιακός «έσβησε» σε μισή σεζόν τα χρήματα του Conference – Ανεβασμένος και ο ΠΑΟΚ!

«Μπηχτή» Αταμάν για τη διαιτησία, κλεισμένοι για ώρα στα αποδυτήρια οι «πράσινοι»

«Μπηχτή» Αταμάν για τη διαιτησία, κλεισμένοι για ώρα στα αποδυτήρια οι «πράσινοι»

Νηστίσιμα κουλουράκια πορτοκαλιού με σοκολάτα καλύτερα και από του φούρνου

Νηστίσιμα κουλουράκια πορτοκαλιού με σοκολάτα καλύτερα και από του φούρνου

Είναι υγιεινό αλλά σε παχαίνει: Το πρώτο πράγμα που πρέπει να κόψεις για να χάσεις βάρος

Είναι υγιεινό αλλά σε παχαίνει: Το πρώτο πράγμα που πρέπει να κόψεις για να χάσεις βάρος

Σε αυτή την ηλικία οι γυναίκες είναι πιο ευτυχισμένες σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Σε αυτή την ηλικία οι γυναίκες είναι πιο ευτυχισμένες σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Επιστρέφει μετά από 18 χρόνια μια από τις αγαπημένες σειρές της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης

Επιστρέφει μετά από 18 χρόνια μια από τις αγαπημένες σειρές της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης

5 must-have fashion τσάντες για να αγοράσεις τώρα στις εκπτώσεις

5 must-have fashion τσάντες για να αγοράσεις τώρα στις εκπτώσεις

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece and Saudi Arabia Push Forward on Green Energy Corridor to Europe

Greece and Saudi Arabia Push Forward on Green Energy Corridor to Europe

News In English
IMF Cautions Greece on Structural Weaknesses Despite Economic Gains

IMF Cautions Greece on Structural Weaknesses Despite Economic Gains

News In English
Inspired Education Group Strengthens Its Hold on Greek Private Schools Moraitis and CGS

Inspired Education Group Strengthens Its Hold on Greek Private Schools Moraitis and CGS

News In English
Greek Government and Judiciary Face Public Backlash Over Tempi Train Disaster, Poll Shows

Greek Government and Judiciary Face Public Backlash Over Tempi Train Disaster, Poll Shows

News In English

NETWORK

Σε αυτή την ηλικία οι γυναίκες είναι πιο ευτυχισμένες σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

Σε αυτή την ηλικία οι γυναίκες είναι πιο ευτυχισμένες σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

theissue.gr
Γιατί η Motor Oil επενδύει στην αγορά του καφέ

Γιατί η Motor Oil επενδύει στην αγορά του καφέ

ienergeia.gr
Επιστρέφει μετά από 18 χρόνια μια από τις αγαπημένες σειρές της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης

Επιστρέφει μετά από 18 χρόνια μια από τις αγαπημένες σειρές της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης

theissue.gr
Είναι υγιεινό αλλά σε παχαίνει: Το πρώτο πράγμα που πρέπει να κόψεις για να χάσεις βάρος

Είναι υγιεινό αλλά σε παχαίνει: Το πρώτο πράγμα που πρέπει να κόψεις για να χάσεις βάρος

theissue.gr
Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Από την 1 Μαρτίου οι νέες χρεώσεις για τα τέλη δικτύου

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Από την 1 Μαρτίου οι νέες χρεώσεις για τα τέλη δικτύου

ienergeia.gr
Γήρανση: 6 τροφές που την επιταχύνουν

Γήρανση: 6 τροφές που την επιταχύνουν

healthstat.gr
Νέο τοπίο στην ηλεκτροκίνηση με τη δυναμική τιμολόγηση του ρεύματος

Νέο τοπίο στην ηλεκτροκίνηση με τη δυναμική τιμολόγηση του ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Νηστίσιμα κουλουράκια πορτοκαλιού με σοκολάτα καλύτερα και από του φούρνου

Νηστίσιμα κουλουράκια πορτοκαλιού με σοκολάτα καλύτερα και από του φούρνου

theissue.gr