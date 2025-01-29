ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Alexis Tsipras Institute hosts major conference on Rule of Law

The conference will conclude with a keynote speech by former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The Alexis Tsipras Institute is set to host a conference titled “Rule of Law: Democracy and Justice” on Thursday, February 6, at the Athens Conservatory, aiming to address growing concerns over democratic backsliding and judicial independence in Greece and beyond.

According to the official announcement, in an international landscape where authoritarianism is on the rise, democratic norms are under threat, economic elites are gaining political power, and international law is increasingly challenged as a guiding principle in global relations, discussions on democracy and justice in Europe are more critical than ever. At the same time, technological advancements present both new opportunities to protect human rights and new tools for their restriction, making the debate on the rule of law all the more urgent.

In Greece, public trust in the judicial system has been deeply shaken by three major crises: the Tempi train disaster, the Pylos migrant tragedy, and the Pegasus spyware scandal. These events have fueled widespread concern over the lack of accountability and the perceived failures of the justice system to uphold transparency and the rule of law.

Against this backdrop, the conference aims to foster a public dialogue on strengthening institutional safeguards against abuses of power, bolstering constitutional and legal checks on the executive branch, and restoring faith in a judicial system that has been plagued by systemic inefficiencies and recent violations.
The event will feature panel discussions with judges, legal scholars, lawyers, and political figures, alongside firsthand testimonies from citizens sharing their experiences with the judicial system. Additionally, a comprehensive public opinion survey will be presented, offering insights into how Greeks perceive the state of democracy and the rule of law in their country.

The event comes at a time when Greece faces growing scrutiny over its democratic institutions and judicial independence, with international human rights organizations and EU bodies raising concerns about political interference in the judiciary and threats to press freedom.

