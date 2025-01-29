Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ Interview on Greece’s Rail Tragedy

The aftermath of the devastating train collision in Tempi, Greece, continues to reverberate, as the government faces mounting public pressure and demands for accountability.

Large-scale protests over the weekend have amplified calls for justice and transparency, compelling Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to announce a rare emergency interview.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to appear on Alpha TV’s evening news on Wednesday, addressing the unfolding crisis and responding to criticism regarding the government's handling of the tragedy.

At the heart of the discussion is the government’s reliance on ongoing investigations, particularly a critical report from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA).

Officials have stressed that this report, alongside judicial inquiries, will provide the necessary clarity to understand the causes and implications of the accident. Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis stated that the administration is refraining from interfering in judicial processes, insisting that a thorough and transparent investigation is essential.

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis sought to clarify earlier statements made by the Prime Minister, who had asserted shortly after the accident that the freight train involved was not carrying flammable materials. Georgiadis explained that the remark was based on preliminary information and underscored that final conclusions would depend on the judiciary’s findings. He also acknowledged the challenge of addressing public skepticism and rebuilding trust.

Controversy was further fueled by comments from Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis, who addressed concerns about technical actions taken at the crash site. Floridis explained that soil was moved to accommodate heavy machinery needed for recovery efforts, a statement that has drawn scrutiny as it relates to the preservation of evidence from the disaster.