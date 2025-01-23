ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Greek Tax Authorities Crack Down on Influencers’ Tax Compliance Amid Growing Concerns

The Greek tax administration has turned its focus toward influencers, a modern profession that has increasingly been linked to instances of tax evasion.

On Wednesday, George Pitsilis, head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), highlighted that some influencers fail to meet their tax obligations, mistakenly believing that their work does not fall under taxable activities. In response, the AADE is intensifying inspections and leveraging advanced digital tools to promote transparency and ensure equal treatment under the tax system.

Having a large number of followers or fans on social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram is often a clear indicator of influence—and potential income. Revenue from advertisements, sponsorships, or online sales generated through these profiles must be declared to tax authorities. If not, Greece’s tax system is equipped to identify discrepancies. A sophisticated algorithm analyzes and cross-references various data points, including website traffic, declared income, and living expenses. This tool is particularly effective in uncovering undeclared income, often linked to e-commerce operations. Tax officials scrutinize details such as sales revenue, delivery records, and payments associated with online transactions.

The AADE's specialized team is paying close attention to social media posts by celebrities and influencers who promote products or services through their accounts and channels. While these endorsements can generate significant income, authorities suspect that many payments tied to such activities go undeclared. The crackdown is part of a broader effort to combat tax evasion in Greece and ensure that all professionals, regardless of the industry, contribute fairly to public revenues.

