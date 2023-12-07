Δύο νεκροί και τέσσερις τραυματίες είναι ο απολογισμός από περιστατικό με πυροβολισμούς που σημειώθηκε σήμερα σε σχολείο της πόλης Μπριάνσκ στη Ρωσία.

Την είδηση μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS επικαλούμενο τις τοπικές αρχές, ενώ τοπικά μέσα αναφέρουν πως το κόριτσι αυτοκτόνησε αφού σκότωσε δύο άτομα και τραυμάτισε τέσσερα.

?? #BREAKING : Video of the evacuation of kids from the school in Bryansk, Russia, where the shooting occurred. We remind you that the shooter was a girl of 14 years old. 2 dead, 4 wounded. The shooter committed suicide. #Russia #shooting #Putin #activeshooting #shooter pic.twitter.com/aizfcKRTgT

Το όπλο φέρεται να ανήκει στον πατέρα του κοριτσιού.

??Photo of the weapon from which the 14 year old girl opened fire, she later commited suicide with the same weapon.



The weapon turned out to be a Bekas-3 hunting rifle. It belonged to her father. 4 people were injured, and the girl herself committed suicide.#Russia #shooting… pic.twitter.com/IA4bAm7a1w