Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες σε κινηματογραφικές και τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες.

Oι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026 ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα Δευτέρα 8 Δεκεμβρίου, ανοίγοντας και επίσημα την Οσκαρική περίοδο.

Η ταινία One Battle After Another του Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον με πρωταγωνιστή των Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο οδηγεί την κούρσα των φετινών υποψηφιοτήτων, με συνολικά εννέα, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των κατηγοριών καλύτερου σκηνοθέτη για τον Άντερσον, καλύτερου ηθοποιού για τον Ντι Κάπριο, καλύτερης ηθοποιού για την Τσέις Ινφίνιτι και Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου για τους Μπενίσιο ντελ Τόρο, Σον Πεν και Τεγιάνα Τέιλορ. Επίσης, έλαβε υποψηφιότητες για το σενάριο του Άντερσον και τη μουσική του Τζόνι Γκρίνγουντ.

Η ταινία «Sentimental Value» ακολουθεί με οκτώ υποψηφιότητες και έπεται η ταινία «Sinners» με επτά.



Στην κατηγορία καλύτερη κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ, φιγουράρει το Bugonia του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, ενώ και οι πρωταγωνιστές του: Έμα Στόουν και Τζέσι Πλέμονς διεκδικούν Α' Γυνακείου και Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ αντίστοιχα.

Όσον αφορά τις τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες, η σειρά «White Lotus» του HBO προηγείται με έξι υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των κατηγοριών καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς και υποψηφιοτήτων για τους Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins και Jason Isaacs.

Η μίνι σειρά «Adolescence» του Netflix ακολουθεί με πέντε υποψηφιότητες, ενώ οι σειρές «Only Murders in the Building» και «Severance» έλαβαν από τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία.



Η 83η Τελετή Απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου 2026 στο The Beverly Hilton τους Λος Αντζελες, με παρουσιάστρια την κωμικό Νίκι Γκλέιζερ για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη χρονιά.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

Η τελετή θα μεταδοθεί και πάλι ζωντανά από το CBS ενώ θα είναι διαθέσιμη και από τη συνδρομητική υπηρεσία Paramount+.



Υπενθυμίζουμε ότι η Έλεν Μίρεν θα τιμηθεί με το Cecil B. DeMille Award σε ειδική εκπομπή που θα προβληθεί στις 8 Ιανουαρίου, ενώ η Σάρα Τζέσικα Πάρκερ θα λάβει το Carol Burnett Award.





Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες σε κινηματογραφικές και τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες



Κινηματογραφικές Κατηγορίες





Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners





Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another





Καλύτερη Επίδοση στο Box Office

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2



Σκηνοθεσία

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet





Σενάριο

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value



Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος Δράμα

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere



Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος Δράμα

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby



Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia



Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia





Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value





Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another





Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

It Was Just an Accident (Γαλλία)

No Other Choice (Νότια Κορέα)

The Secret Agent (Βραζιλία)

Sentimental Value (Νορβηγία)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Τυνησία)

Sirāt (Ισπανία)



Μουσική

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie





Τραγούδι

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You, Sinners

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams, Train Dreams





Καλύτερη Ταινία - Animation





Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Τηλεοπτικές Κατηγορίες





Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Δράμα

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

White Lotus





Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Κωμωδία

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio



A' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus





Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks





B' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus





Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The GIrlfriend





Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me





Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend





Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Stand-Up Κωμωδία

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Καλύτερο Podcast