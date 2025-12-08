Oι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026 ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα Δευτέρα 8 Δεκεμβρίου, ανοίγοντας και επίσημα την Οσκαρική περίοδο.
Η ταινία One Battle After Another του Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον με πρωταγωνιστή των Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο οδηγεί την κούρσα των φετινών υποψηφιοτήτων, με συνολικά εννέα, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των κατηγοριών καλύτερου σκηνοθέτη για τον Άντερσον, καλύτερου ηθοποιού για τον Ντι Κάπριο, καλύτερης ηθοποιού για την Τσέις Ινφίνιτι και Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου για τους Μπενίσιο ντελ Τόρο, Σον Πεν και Τεγιάνα Τέιλορ. Επίσης, έλαβε υποψηφιότητες για το σενάριο του Άντερσον και τη μουσική του Τζόνι Γκρίνγουντ.
Η ταινία «Sentimental Value» ακολουθεί με οκτώ υποψηφιότητες και έπεται η ταινία «Sinners» με επτά.
Στην κατηγορία καλύτερη κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ, φιγουράρει το Bugonia του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, ενώ και οι πρωταγωνιστές του: Έμα Στόουν και Τζέσι Πλέμονς διεκδικούν Α' Γυνακείου και Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου σε κωμωδία ή μιούζικαλ αντίστοιχα.
Όσον αφορά τις τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες, η σειρά «White Lotus» του HBO προηγείται με έξι υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των κατηγοριών καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς και υποψηφιοτήτων για τους Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins και Jason Isaacs.
Η μίνι σειρά «Adolescence» του Netflix ακολουθεί με πέντε υποψηφιότητες, ενώ οι σειρές «Only Murders in the Building» και «Severance» έλαβαν από τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία.
Η 83η Τελετή Απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου 2026 στο The Beverly Hilton τους Λος Αντζελες, με παρουσιάστρια την κωμικό Νίκι Γκλέιζερ για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη χρονιά.
Η τελετή θα μεταδοθεί και πάλι ζωντανά από το CBS ενώ θα είναι διαθέσιμη και από τη συνδρομητική υπηρεσία Paramount+.
Υπενθυμίζουμε ότι η Έλεν Μίρεν θα τιμηθεί με το Cecil B. DeMille Award σε ειδική εκπομπή που θα προβληθεί στις 8 Ιανουαρίου, ενώ η Σάρα Τζέσικα Πάρκερ θα λάβει το Carol Burnett Award.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες σε κινηματογραφικές και τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες
Κινηματογραφικές Κατηγορίες
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Καλύτερη Επίδοση στο Box Office
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1: The Movie
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Σκηνοθεσία
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Σενάριο
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος Δράμα
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος Δράμα
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
- It Was Just an Accident (Γαλλία)
- No Other Choice (Νότια Κορέα)
- The Secret Agent (Βραζιλία)
- Sentimental Value (Νορβηγία)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Τυνησία)
- Sirāt (Ισπανία)
Μουσική
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie
Τραγούδι
- Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You, Sinners
- No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
- The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Animation
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Τηλεοπτικές Κατηγορίες
Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Δράμα
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- White Lotus
Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Κωμωδία
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Studio
A' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, MobLand
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
B' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The GIrlfriend
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Stand-Up Κωμωδία
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Καλύτερο Podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First