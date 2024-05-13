Τα αποτελέσματα του 5ου Ανωτάτου Συμβουλίου Συνεργασίας που πραγματοποιήθηκε τον περασμένο Δεκέμβριο στην Αθήνα αλλά και την πρόοδο που έχει καταγραφεί έκτοτε στις διμερείς συναντήσεις για τον Πολιτικό Διάλογο, τη «θετική» ατζέντα και τα Μέτρα Οικοδόμησης Εμπιστοσύνης που έχουν μεσολαβήσει υπό την καθοδήγηση των δύο Υπουργών Εξωτερικών, είχαν την ευκαιρία να αξιολογήσουν ο πρωθυπουργός της Ελλάδος Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης και ο πρόεδρος της Τουρκίας, Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν κατά τη σημερινή τους συνάντηση στην 'Αγκυρα, όπως αναφέρεται στην Κοινή Δήλωση, που εξεδόθη μετά το ραντεβού κορυφής.

Στην ίδια δήλωση επισημαίνεται ότι οι δύο ηγέτες καλωσόρισαν την πρόοδο, που έχει επιτευχθεί στο πλαίσιο της «θετικής» ατζέντας, αλλά τα μέτρα αμοιβαίου συμφέροντος, που έχουν ληφθεί σε διάφορους τομείς. Μάλιστα υπογράμμισαν τη σημασία της αναβάθμισης της διμερούς οικονομικής συνεργασίας ως κεντρική πτυχή των ελληνοτουρκικών σχέσεων, ενώ όπως αναφέρεται οι δύο ηγέτες είχαν την ευκαιρία να κάνουν μία ανασκόπηση των περιφερειακών και διεθνών ζητημάτων και επαναβεβαίωσαν ότι το θετικό κλίμα στις σχέσεις των δύο χωρών συμβάλλει με σημαντικό τρόπο στην ενίσχυση της σταθερότητας στην ευρύτερη περιοχή. Τέλος στην κοινή δήλωση αναφέρεται ότι οι κκ. Μητσοτάκης και Ερντογάν εξουσιοδότησαν τους δύο Υπουργούς Εξωτερικών να προετοιμάσουν το έδαφος για τα επόμενα ελληνοτουρκικά ραντεβού εντός του συμφωνημένου πλαισίου.

Ακολουθεί στα αγγλικά ολόκληρη η Κοινή Δήλωση μετά τη συνάντηση του Έλληνα πρωθυπουργού, Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη και του Τούρκου προέδρου, Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν:

JOINT STATEMENT

The President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, met on May 13th, in Ankara, in a spirit of goodwill and cooperation.

The two leaders reviewed the results of the 5th High-Level Cooperation Council, which was held in Athens on December 7th, 2023, and took stock of the progress in the meetings which had since taken place, based on the pillars of the Political Dialogue, the Positive Agenda and the Confidence Building Measures, under the guidance of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The two leaders welcomed the progress achieved to date within the scope of the Positive Agenda Joint Action Plan involving measures of common interest in various fields. They underscored the importance of the Joint Action Plan in building economic cooperation as a mainstay of the bilateral relationship.

In this context the two sides also welcomed the establishment of the Turkish-Greek Business Council, which will promote business cooperation based on specific and well-targeted sectors, and reaffirmed their commitment to double the trade volume between the two countries.

Acknowledging the common challenges of climate change and the seismic vulnerability of the region and recalling the tragic earthquakes of February 2023 in Türkiye, the two sides noted with satisfaction the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation on Disaster and Emergency Management.

The two sides further welcomed the signing of an agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Health and Medical Sciences.

The leaders also reviewed regional and international issues, and confirmed their shared view that the current climate in the bilateral relations makes an important contribution to the strengthening of stability in the region.

The two leaders tasked their Foreign Ministers to coordinate work towards the next meetings in the context of the agreed roadmap.

Both sides pledged their commitment to consolidate the current positive climate in line with the 2023 Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness, explore further areas of cooperation, continue with regular exchanges and maintain effective communication channels at multiple levels, for the benefit of both nations in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust.