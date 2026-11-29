Pizza Hut returned to Athens this year under the management of Cyprus-based PHC Group, initially focusing on delivery.

Global restaurant chains are stepping up their expansion in Greece, betting that record tourism, evolving dining habits and a more transparent business environment will outweigh the pressure of inflation on household spending.

Wendy’s could be the next American fast-food chain to enter the fray. Reports that the Ohio-based company has moved to register its trademark in Greece have fueled speculation about a return to the market, potentially through a master franchise agreement. No formal comeback has been announced.

The renewed interest follows a string of international restaurant openings. Pizza Hut returned to Athens this year under the management of Cyprus-based PHC Group, initially focusing on delivery. The same group is expanding Burger King, which opened its first standalone Greek restaurant in early 2026 and has since added a second location, with a third reportedly in the works.

Taco Bell has established four outlets across metropolitan Athens, targeting younger consumers. Meanwhile, Asian-inspired restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s is preparing to enter Greece with plans for four locations over five years.

The attraction is partly demographic but increasingly international. Greece draws more than 30 million visitors annually, providing global restaurant brands with a large pool of potential customers already familiar with their products. A longer tourism season is making Athens and other destinations more attractive for year-round operations.

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The rapid expansion of food delivery is another draw, allowing chains to reach consumers beyond their physical restaurants. For some American operators facing weaker sales at home, Greece also fits into a broader strategy of international expansion through franchise partnerships.

Industry executives point to another, less obvious factor: Greece’s crackdown on tax evasion. Mandatory integration of cash registers with electronic payment terminals has helped curb undeclared transactions, improving competitive conditions for large chains operating under standardized accounting practices.

Established players are responding. McDonald’s is investing in new locations and restaurant renovations, while TGI Fridays is expanding its footprint. New York’s Gallagher’s Steakhouse is also reportedly considering an Athens opening.

Success, however, isn't guaranteed. Rising operating costs, labor shortages and pressure on disposable incomes remain significant challenges.