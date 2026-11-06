During his visit, Tsipras met senior figures from several French left-wing parties, including Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure, Green Party leader Marine Tondelier and French Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel.

Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras joined mass demonstrations in Paris on Thursday, declaring that a victory for French protesters against President Emmanuel Macron's policies would represent a victory for people across Europe.

Tsipras, who led Greece from 2015 to 2019 during the country's debt crisis, used his visit to call for closer cooperation among European left-wing parties, warning that austerity policies and growing social inequality were strengthening the far right.

"A victory for French protesters against the policies implemented by the Macron government will be a victory for all the peoples of Europe," Tsipras said. The former Greek leader expressed solidarity with French workers, trade unions and young people demonstrating for higher living standards, stronger labor protections and improved public services. He described the protests as part of a broader European struggle over economic policy, democracy and social cohesion.

Tsipras also drew parallels with Greece's financial crisis, recalling the support French citizens offered Greeks protesting austerity measures more than a decade ago. "I feel a duty to return the support and solidarity that the French people showed the Greek people," he said.

During his visit, Tsipras met senior figures from several French left-wing parties, including Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure, Green Party leader Marine Tondelier and French Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel.

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He also held talks with Clémentine Autain, a co-founder of the left-wing L'Après movement, and Sophie Binet, head of the influential CGT labor union, which helped organize Thursday's demonstrations. The discussions focused on building cooperation among social democrats, environmentalists and the radical left to offer a political alternative to both conservative economic policies and the far right.

Tsipras warned that European leaders risked undermining their own political position by pursuing policies that alienate workers and younger voters. He argued that progressive parties should seek to reform the European Union rather than dismantle it. "The left must fight for a fairer Europe, not its dissolution," he said, contrasting that position with the agenda of far-right movements.