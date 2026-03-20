The company reported revenues of €9.7 billion for 2025, alongside adjusted EBITDA of €2 billion

Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC) has expressed confidence in its ability to meet its 2026 financial targets, pointing to sustained momentum across its operations. Speaking during a conference call with analysts following the presentation of the company’s 2025 results, Chairman and CEO Giorgos Stassis emphasized that the group remains firmly on track, supported by improving performance and favorable market conditions.

The company reported revenues of €9.7 billion for 2025, alongside adjusted EBITDA of €2 billion, underscoring a solid financial base. Building on this performance, PPC expects adjusted EBITDA to rise by around 20% in 2026, reaching €2.4 billion. Net profit after minority interests is projected to increase significantly, by roughly 56%, to €700 million compared with €450 million the previous year.

The improved outlook is also expected to benefit shareholders. PPC forecasts a dividend of €0.80 per share for 2026, up from €0.60 in 2025, reflecting stronger profitability and continued operational progress.

Management attributed part of this positive trajectory to favorable conditions at the start of 2026. Milder weather in the first quarter supported higher retail margins, while stronger wind activity boosted output from renewable energy assets. In addition, better-than-expected hydrological conditions contributed to enhanced efficiency in power generation.

At the same time, PPC is accelerating its investment in renewable energy as part of its broader transformation strategy. Projects with a total capacity of 1.8 gigawatts are already under development for completion by 2026 and have reached approximately half of their maturity stage. These investments underline the company’s ongoing shift toward cleaner energy and its ambition to play a leading role in the region’s green transition.

