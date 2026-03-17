Mitsotakis had made a similar commitment last October during the annual assembly of Greece’s main business association, when he promised that a package of measures addressing industrial energy costs would be introduced within a few weeks.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pledged new measures to ease the high energy costs facing the country’s industrial sector, saying the government will announce its decisions within the next 15 days. Speaking on Monday at an event focused on Greece’s Development Law and strategic investments, Mitsotakis stressed the need to strengthen the competitiveness of Greek industry at a time when global energy prices are again on the rise.

He said the planned measures follow months of negotiations with the European Commission, which he described as complex and difficult. According to the prime minister, those talks are now close to completion, allowing the government to move forward with concrete announcements through the relevant ministry in the coming weeks. Mitsotakis had made a similar commitment last October during the annual assembly of Greece’s main business association, when he promised that a package of measures addressing industrial energy costs would be introduced within a few weeks.

In his remarks, the prime minister also highlighted the government’s plans for a new national spatial planning framework for industry. A draft law outlining the framework is expected to be presented for public consultation later in the spring, with the goal of passing the legislation as quickly as possible. The initiative aims to clarify where industrial activities can be developed across the country and provide greater certainty for investors.

Mitsotakis also pointed to the broader energy situation in Europe, noting that it will be a central issue at the upcoming meeting of the European Council. He warned that the European Union must be prepared for the possibility that current pressures in energy markets could last longer than anticipated and continue to push prices higher, with knock-on effects for inflation across the continent. In that context, he argued that the EU should retain temporary and targeted policy tools that can be deployed if necessary to support businesses and households facing rising energy costs.

The prime minister also defended the government’s decision to impose temporary price caps on fuels and certain supermarket products. Although he acknowledged that such interventions do not align with the government’s liberal economic approach, he described them as necessary short-term measures aimed at protecting the economy and limiting inflation. Mitsotakis said he hopes the measures will not need to remain in place for more than three months.