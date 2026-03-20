According to Metron Analysis' survey, 81% of respondents believe the wiretapping case should be revisited

A new opinion poll in Greece suggests that public concern over political accountability remains high, with a large majority calling for the reopening of a controversial wiretapping investigation involving political figures.

According to a survey conducted by Metron Analysis for Mega TV, 81% of respondents believe the wiretapping case should be revisited, even after the conviction of four private individuals. Only a small minority, 14%, считают that the matter was appropriately closed by parliament. The findings point to lingering distrust and a perception that key aspects of the case remain unresolved.

The poll also provides insight into the country’s political landscape. The governing conservative party, New Democracy, leads voting intentions with 23.8%, marking a modest increase since February. The center-left PASOK follows at 10.4%, also showing gains, while smaller parties trail behind. In projected results, New Democracy widens its lead significantly, reaching just over 31%, far ahead of PASOK at 13.6%.

Public opinion appears sharply divided over the timing of the next elections. Half of respondents want the government to serve its full term, while nearly as many favor early elections. At the same time, a clear majority expresses a desire for political change rather than stability, highlighting a broader sense of dissatisfaction.

Economic pressures continue to dominate public concern. Most respondents say the country is heading in the wrong direction, and nearly half report that their personal financial situation has worsened over the past year. Rising prices, the state of the economy, and concerns about democratic institutions are identified as the most pressing issues.

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The government’s performance is viewed negatively across multiple areas, including the economy, institutional integrity, and everyday quality of life. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also receives a predominantly negative assessment. However, dissatisfaction is not limited to the ruling party: the main opposition, PASOK, and its leader Nikos Androulakis are also viewed unfavorably by a large majority, underscoring a broader crisis of confidence in the political system.

On international issues, Greek public opinion appears skeptical of recent military actions in the Middle East. Nearly three-quarters of respondents consider the recent U.S. and Israeli strike on Iran unjustified, while a majority also supports Spain’s refusal to allow its bases to be used for such operations. Views of former U.S. President Donald Trump have grown more negative, and opinions are split over whether the European Union and the United States will remain closely aligned in the future.

Domestically, the idea of introducing nuclear energy has met resistance, with more than half opposing its use for power generation.

Among political leaders, Zoe Konstantopoulou emerges as the most popular, despite a slight drop in support, followed by Prime Minister Mitsotakis. Yet when respondents are asked who is best suited to lead the country, the most common answer is “no one,” reflecting widespread disillusionment.

The poll also explores attitudes toward potential new political movements. A hypothetical party led by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras draws limited enthusiasm, while similar initiatives linked to other figures, including Maria Karystianou and former prime minister Antonis Samaras, appear unlikely to significantly shift the political balance.

