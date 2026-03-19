Greece has recorded a notable decline in this year’s Liberal Democracy Index, underscoring ongoing concerns about the strength of its democratic institutions.

According to the latest assessment by the University of Gothenburg’s V-Dem Institute, the country has fallen three places over the past year, now ranking 52nd worldwide out of 179 countries. Within the European Union, Greece places 24th out of 27 member states, ranking above only Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.

The findings point to persistent shortcomings in the mechanisms designed to hold power accountable. In particular, the report highlights weaknesses in parliamentary and judicial oversight of the executive, raising questions about the effectiveness of institutional checks and balances.

Greece’s performance in these areas prevents it from being classified, in formal terms, as a full liberal democracy, according to the analysis presented by the Centre for Liberal Studies (KEFiM).

The index, which evaluates both electoral processes and the liberal foundations of democracy such as civil liberties and rule of law, suggests that Greece performs relatively better in the conduct of elections than in safeguarding institutional constraints on power. While elections are considered largely free and fair, the broader system of accountability—especially the ability of parliament and the judiciary to scrutinize government actions—remains comparatively weak.

This national picture forms part of a broader global trend. The report finds that democracy worldwide has been in decline for more than a decade, with levels now comparable to those of the late 1970s. Gains made during the wave of democratization that began in Southern Europe in the 1970s have largely been eroded. Even traditionally stable democratic regions such as Western Europe and North America are experiencing deterioration, driven in part by increasing concentration of power and pressures on civil liberties.

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The situation in the United States is cited as a particularly striking example. For the first time in half a century, the country is no longer classified as a full liberal democracy, having dropped sharply in the rankings amid concerns over weakened institutional safeguards and declining protections for individual rights.

Against this backdrop, Greece is no longer an outlier in showing signs of democratic strain. Other major Western countries, including Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, are now also identified as experiencing democratic backsliding. Together, these countries represent a significant share of the population and political influence of the Western world, amplifying concerns about the future trajectory of liberal democracy.

Experts involved in the assessment of Greece point to a series of developments that illustrate these institutional weaknesses. These include instances of limited compliance with judicial decisions, controversies surrounding appointments to independent oversight authorities, and reported obstacles to the work of constitutionally mandated watchdog bodies. Concerns have also been raised about the quality of parliamentary scrutiny and the legislative process, as well as the handling of high-profile investigations.

Globally, the report paints an increasingly stark picture. By the end of 2025, more people are living under authoritarian regimes than in democracies, with nearly three-quarters of the world’s population governed by non-democratic systems. Only a small minority—around seven percent—live in countries classified as liberal democracies.

The Liberal Democracy Index, produced under the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) project, is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive measures of democratic performance. Drawing on assessments from thousands of experts and covering more than 180 countries, it evaluates not only the presence of elections but also the extent to which governments are constrained by law, institutions and the protection of individual rights.