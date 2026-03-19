Speaking in the northern city of Alexandroupoli, Tsipras argued that the surveillance activities were not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated and systematic operation.

Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his nephew, former senior government official Grigoris Dimitriadis, of being directly responsible for a major wiretapping scandal that has shaken Greek politics. Tsipras described the case as the most serious political scandal in Greece since the restoration of democracy in 1974.

Speaking in the northern city of Alexandroupoli, Tsipras argued that the surveillance activities were not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated and systematic operation. He said the alleged scheme targeted political opponents, journalists, business figures and even senior members of the armed forces, raising concerns about the functioning of democratic institutions in the country.

His remarks come in the wake of recent developments in the case, including a court decision imposing heavy sentences on individuals connected to the use of illegal surveillance software. Tsipras also pointed to a recent media interview by Tal Dilian, founder of the company linked to the spyware, who stated that his firm worked exclusively with governments and had no private clients. Tsipras suggested that this claim raises further questions about who authorized or used the technology in Greece.

Addressing Mitsotakis directly, Tsipras questioned whether the prime minister would respond to the latest revelations or continue to deny responsibility. He also dismissed legal threats reportedly made against him by Dimitriadis, saying he was prepared to face any legal action and insisting that such tactics would not deter him from speaking out.

Tsipras concluded by saying that the case is increasingly difficult for the government to contain, arguing that new evidence continues to emerge and more individuals are coming forward. He maintained that those responsible, regardless of their position, will eventually be held accountable under the law.