Metlen has announced the successful production of its first five kilograms of gallium at its industrial facilities in Greece, marking an important step for Europe’s efforts to secure supplies of critical raw materials.

The announcement was made by the company’s Executive Chairman, Evangelos Mytilineos, who underlined the broader significance of the development for European industry. Although the initial output is limited in volume, gallium is a high-value metal, currently priced at around $1,750 per kilogram, and plays a key role in advanced technologies used in the digital and green transitions.

Crucially, Metlen’s patented production technology has now been proven under full industrial conditions rather than in a laboratory environment. This confirmation at production scale represents a major technical milestone and lays the groundwork for the project’s expansion over the coming years. The progress of the project has been supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB), which recently approved €90 million in financing for Metlen. According to the company, the EIB’s involvement reflects the strategic importance of the investment for Europe and has helped ensure that development remains on schedule and within budget.

The gallium facility is expected to continue ramping up production during 2026. Output of between five and ten metric tonnes is anticipated in 2027, while full-scale production is planned for 2028. At that point, annual capacity is projected to reach approximately 50 metric tonnes, a level that would cover almost the entirety of Europe’s gallium demand.

The EIB financing supports a broader investment program at Metlen’s long-established aluminium and alumina complex in Central Greece, commonly known as Aluminium of Greece. The initiative aims to strengthen the European Union’s supply of bauxite and gallium, two raw materials classified as critical due to their importance for clean energy technologies, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.

In addition to modernising bauxite mining operations, the project includes the development of a new gallium production unit. Together, these investments are intended to reduce Europe’s dependence on imports and enhance the EU’s strategic autonomy in critical raw materials.

Metlen has said the project is fully aligned with key European policy frameworks, including the EU Critical Raw Materials Act and the REPowerEU strategy. It is expected to contribute to improved industrial competitiveness, more resilient European supply chains, and the acceleration of the energy transition.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mytilineos said the project demonstrates that European industry can combine innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness at scale. He highlighted that the investment introduces industrial-scale gallium production within the European Union, while also strengthening Greece’s industrial base.

EIB Vice-President Yannis Tsakiris described the investment as a landmark for Europe’s industrial and strategic autonomy, noting that it is the first gallium production project in Europe to receive financing from the Bank. He added that the initiative strengthens security of supply for critical raw materials and illustrates how European financing can support industrial innovation, regional development, and climate objectives simultaneously.

The investments will be carried out at two sites in Central Greece: Metlen’s bauxite mining operations in the mountainous Parnassus–Giona region and its alumina and aluminium complex near the port of Agios Nikolaos, where the new gallium production unit is being developed. The project is expected to support employment, promote regional development, and reduce environmental impact through the adoption of more advanced and sustainable industrial practices.