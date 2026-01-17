Inspections are carried out by the competent tourism authorities.

One of the most enduring challenges faced by seasonal workers in Greece’s tourism industry is access to decent accommodation. Living arrangements provided by employers vary widely, ranging from private rooms offered at no cost to overcrowded spaces with multiple beds in a single room, or even cases where workers are required to pay for their stay. As a result, standards of living differ sharply across tourist destinations and businesses.

In an effort to address this long-standing issue, the Greek government has introduced a new Joint Ministerial Decision establishing, for the first time, a comprehensive and binding framework governing staff accommodation in hotel enterprises. The regulation was published in the official Government Gazette on 15 January 2026 and entered into force immediately upon publication. It is co-signed by several ministries, including the Ministry of Tourism, underscoring its cross-sector importance.

The new rules clearly define where staff accommodation may be located and the conditions it must meet. Housing for employees may be developed either on the same site as the hotel or in separate properties located within a maximum distance of ten kilometres. The regulation introduces minimum room sizes depending on occupancy, requires natural lighting and ventilation, and mandates basic furnishings and amenities, such as properly sized beds, wardrobes, refrigerators, televisions, internet access, and continuous hot water supply.

Beyond private rooms, the decision places particular emphasis on communal facilities, which are now compulsory. Employers must provide shared kitchens, laundry facilities including washing machines and dryers, ironing and storage areas, as well as outdoor spaces intended for everyday use. All living quarters and common areas must also be equipped with heating and cooling systems, ensuring acceptable conditions throughout the year.

Responsibility for staff accommodation is placed squarely on hotel operators. Employers are required to cover all operating costs and ensure proper maintenance and safety of the premises. They must also establish internal rules governing the use of the accommodation and ensure that shared living arrangements are based on the consent of employees and do not affect their employment status or rights.

Enforcement is a central pillar of the new framework. The regulation allows authorities to impose administrative measures that may go as far as sealing or suspending the operation of staff accommodation, either partially or in full. Such measures can be triggered by risks to public health, use of the premises for purposes other than employee housing, or the absence of essential certifications, including fire safety approval. Failure to rectify violations within 30 days after a fine is imposed automatically leads to stricter sanctions.

Inspections are carried out by the competent tourism authorities, and hotel operators are legally obliged to cooperate fully and provide all requested documentation. In cases where staff accommodation is ordered to close, employees must be given adequate time to collect their personal belongings. Crucially, employers are also required to secure alternative accommodation for affected workers, at their own expense, in hotels of at least two-star standard.

Sanctions are lifted only after the operator submits a formal request and fully addresses the reasons that led to their imposition. Through this regulatory overhaul, the Greek government aims to ensure that staff accommodation in the tourism sector is not merely a formality, but meets enforceable minimum standards of safety, dignity, and decent living conditions.