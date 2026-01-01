While 2026 brings nominal income gains and tax relief, these improvements are being steadily eroded by higher prices in essential services.

Despite planned wage increases and tax cuts, 2026 is shaping up as a year in which everyday life will become more expensive, putting sustained pressure on the disposable income of households and businesses. A series of price hikes in essential services and goods is expected to outpace income growth, leaving purchasing power under strain and limiting the real impact of government support measures.

One of the clearest examples comes from water pricing. New tariffs coming into force at the start of 2026 will introduce sharp increases, exceeding 20% for certain household consumption levels and reaching as high as 32.5% for businesses. For households with low to medium water use, fixed charges represent a significant portion of the bill. The doubling of the fixed water supply fee, combined with the introduction of a new sewerage charge, is set to push bills noticeably higher. For quarterly bills in the range of €50 to €60, the increase translates into an additional 12% to 15%, while for lower consumption levels the rise may reach or even exceed 20%.

At the same time, the new year begins with upward pressures in the electricity market. While retail electricity prices are expected to rise only moderately in the first months of 2026, wholesale market trends point clearly upward, limiting suppliers’ ability to absorb higher costs. Energy providers are likely to maintain a cautious pricing strategy in order to remain competitive and avoid strong consumer reactions, but the broader direction remains upward, particularly as new pricing mechanisms are gradually introduced.

Even relatively mild increases in energy costs add to an already elevated cost of living, affecting both households and businesses, especially those with high energy consumption. Together with higher water charges, fixed monthly expenses are absorbing a growing share of family and corporate budgets, reducing financial flexibility.

Additional concern is focused on private health insurance. From 2026, premium increases are expected to exceed 10% in many cases, following a court decision that allows insurers to proceed with unilateral premium adjustments under specific conditions. Although new requirements for transparency and advance notification are being introduced, holders of long-term and lifetime insurance policies face substantial additional costs at a time when healthcare expenses are already rising steadily. Uncertainty is further heightened by the absence of a fully operational official reference index for premium adjustments, giving insurers greater leeway in setting increases.

These developments are unfolding in a context where wage growth and tax relief, while meaningful in nominal terms, are proving insufficient to fully counter rising living costs. The most visible wage measure concerns the statutory minimum wage, which is expected to increase again in spring 2026 to around €915–920 gross per month, implying a monthly rise of €35 to €50. This change directly affects several hundred thousand workers and also acts as a benchmark for broader wage adjustments across the economy. Average wages are forecast to grow by about 3.7%, exceeding €1,440 gross per month, but this nominal improvement does not translate automatically into a corresponding gain in real purchasing power.

In the public sector, pay increases are tied to adjustments in the minimum wage and are expected to be reflected in base salary scales from April 2026, with retroactive payments. At the same time, targeted wage enhancements for specific groups of employees are continuing, aimed at retaining skilled and specialized staff.

On the tax side, 2026 marks the introduction of a revised income tax scale, with rates reduced by two percentage points across all brackets up to annual incomes of €40,000. This change lowers tax withholding and boosts net pay for roughly four million taxpayers. Additional measures affecting property taxation, notional income assessments and tax withholding further ease the tax burden, particularly for households outside major urban centers.

Even so, the overall picture remains challenging. While 2026 brings nominal income gains and tax relief, these improvements are being steadily eroded by higher prices in essential services. As a result, real purchasing power is expected to remain under pressure, reinforcing the sense that cost increases continue to move faster than incomes.