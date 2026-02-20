Public debt in Greece declined by €2.15 billion in absolute terms by the end of 2025, falling to €362.8 billion from €364.95 billion at the end of 2024.

The reduction highlights that the country’s active debt management strategy is lowering debt not only as a share of GDP but also in nominal terms.

Compared with the end of September 2025, when public debt stood at €367.85 billion, the outstanding stock has been reduced by €5 billion. This improvement was supported by the early repayment of another double installment of the €52.9 billion loan Greece received directly from euro area countries in 2010, at the height of the sovereign debt crisis.

The average weighted maturity of Greek public debt edged down slightly to 18.37 years from 18.97 years a year earlier, reflecting the gradual repayment of short-term liabilities accumulated during the crisis years. At the same time, the average interest rate on total debt servicing remained unchanged at 1.33%, one of the lowest levels in the European Union. This is largely due to the structure of Greece’s debt, as around €230 billion is owed to official creditors—mainly euro area governments, the EFSF and the ESM—under long-term arrangements with maturities of 25 to 30 years and an average interest rate of about 1.1%.

Greece’s cash reserves increased to €39.6 billion at the end of 2025, up from €36.8 billion at the end of 2024. When these liquidity buffers, which are included in gross debt figures, are deducted, general government debt in net terms fell to €323.22 billion, compared with €328.68 billion a year earlier.

According to the General Accounting Office of the State, central government debt—which includes intra-government liabilities, meaning debt owed by the central government to other parts of the public sector—rose to €406.18 billion at the end of 2025 from €402.2 billion at the end of 2024.

State guarantees provided by the Greek government declined by €724 million compared with September 2024, reaching €25.07 billion at the end of 2025. Guarantees related to loans issued by the Hellenic Development Bank remained broadly stable, amounting to €2.09 billion in 2025, slightly up from €2.07 billion in September of the previous year.