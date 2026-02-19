At senior management and corporate level, Super Technologies is aiming to strengthen its leadership and financial oversight through the recruitment of a Vice President of Corporate Affairs and a Chief Financial Officer

Super Technologies is entering an extensive recruitment phase in Greece as it prepares to launch operations in the country. The Romanian company, until recently known as Superbet Group, is looking to fill a wide range of key roles to support its expansion strategy in the Greek market.

Among the positions being advertised are an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance Officer and an AML officer with verification responsibilities. The company is also seeking a Responsible Gaming Manager, while placing particular emphasis on regulatory-related roles such as Head of Regulatory Reporting and Technical Regulatory Compliance Analyst, reflecting the importance of compliance within a tightly regulated market.

At senior management and corporate level, Super Technologies is aiming to strengthen its leadership and financial oversight through the recruitment of a Vice President of Corporate Affairs and a Chief Financial Officer. At the same time, it is investing in customer-facing functions, with open roles including Head of Customer Support, Customer Support Team Lead and Customer Experience (CRX) Lead.

Hiring activity is also strong across digital marketing, data and customer relationship management functions. Open positions include a Paid Social Media Advertising Specialist, CRM Executive, CRM Sales Specialist and Commercial Data Analyst. In addition, the company is seeking an IT Service Engineer, while the search for a Talent Acquisition Partner signals that recruitment efforts are expected to continue over the coming period.

The hiring push comes shortly after Super Technologies announced the acquisition of the online betting and gaming platform Maxbet’s operations in Romania and Malta, without disclosing the financial terms of the deal. The transaction forms part of the company’s broader strategy to reinforce its footprint in Central and Eastern Europe, with Super assuming control of Maxbet’s operations and customer base and integrating the Maxbet brand into its wider business ecosystem.

Maxbet has experienced multiple ownership changes since 2021 and has been involved in disputes between former and new shareholders, with international court filings documenting the conflicts and practices of the parties involved. Against this background, Super Technologies has acquired an asset that until recently was burdened by unresolved legacy issues, which it is now expected to address as part of its evolving strategic direction.