In recent months, businessman Thodoris Douzoglou enlisted the consultancy firm COMPASS to determine the fair market value of properties held by 13 companies in his group. Although the valuation did not cover all of his corporate entities or include every prime asset in his portfolio—such as key properties on Stadiou Street and in Kefalari—the findings nonetheless offer a clear view of the scale and geographical breadth of his real estate holdings in Greece.

According to COMPASS’s reports, the combined fair value of Douzoglou’s properties exceeds €54 million, underscoring the size of his investment footprint in the Greek real estate market. Some of the highest valuations appeared in Palaio Psychiko, one of the most exclusive residential areas in the country. Units at 29 Chrysanthemon Street were valued at €1.39 million, while the luxury villa at 35 Chrysanthemon Street reached €8.66 million, ranking among the most valuable assets in his entire portfolio.

In the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, a three-storey office building at the corner of Grigoriou Lambraki and Orfeos was valued at €7.08 million, reflecting the strong demand for high-quality commercial properties in the area. Central Athens also produced notable figures: the six-storey office building at 30–32 Kallergi Street, together with the adjoining retail space at 28 Kallergi, carried a combined valuation of €4.94 million, while a property on Amerikis Street reached €5.16 million—both signs of the continued resilience of prices in the capital’s commercial triangle. A retail space in a central location was valued at €960,000, and offices on 23–25 Lekka Street were assessed at €3.58 million.

The market in the northern Athens suburbs also showed stability, with office space at 340 Kifisias Avenue valued at €1.17 million. Beyond the wider Athens region, a two-storey shop with a basement on Tsimiski Street in the northern city of Xanthi reached €1.88 million, confirming the group’s presence outside the capital. A separate commercial property, not geographically specified in the excerpt, was valued at €4.23 million, while several smaller Athens properties ranged between €350,000 and €510,000.

The most valuable asset in the portfolio assessed by COMPASS was the ELIA I & ELIA II resort complex on the island of Mykonos, which received a combined valuation of €13.09 million.

Despite the scale of his holdings, the limited development or utilization of many of Douzoglou’s properties—nearly a decade after he acquired them—has repeatedly prompted discussion and speculation in the market. Similar attention surrounded his return to Greece from Venezuela, when his investment activity became a frequent topic of interest. What remains beyond doubt is that the ENFIA property taxes he has paid annually over the last decade are far from insignificant.