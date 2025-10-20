Developments are currently underway in some of Greece’s most popular destinations, including Crete, which attracts millions of travelers each year, as well as in up-and-coming regions that remain less familiar to international visitors, such as Parga in western Greece.

A wave of large-scale tourism investments worth hundreds of millions of euros is reshaping Greece’s hospitality landscape. The projects — ranging from the construction of new resorts to the expansion of established hotels — are expected to elevate the quality of visitor services and strengthen the country’s position as a premier destination in the global tourism market.

Developments are currently underway in some of Greece’s most popular destinations, including Crete, which attracts millions of travelers each year, as well as in up-and-coming regions that remain less familiar to international visitors, such as Parga in western Greece.

One of the most notable new projects is a four-star hotel planned for Rethymno, Crete, in the area of Fournokefalos. The investment, initiated by Atali Hotels SA, is moving through the approval process, with its Environmental Impact Study now open for public consultation. The design foresees a classic-style resort complex made up of 17 low-rise buildings with ground floors, upper levels, and attics, situated outside the limits of the Bali settlement. In total, the complex will feature 101 rooms and 298 beds — most of them triple rooms — along with a main building that will house the reception area, gym, spa, shops, offices, and other shared facilities.

According to the Environmental Impact Study, the project is not expected to produce any significant or irreversible environmental effects in the surrounding area. The report emphasizes the broader economic benefits, including job creation, new market opportunities, increased tax and social insurance revenues, foreign currency inflows, and enhanced competitiveness for Crete as a high-end destination. The company’s president, Evangelos Psarokolyvos, noted that the project aligns with the island’s long-term tourism development goals.

Further north, on the island of Lemnos in the northern Aegean, a new four-star hotel has received the green light from the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities. The property, owned by Panteleimon Tsalapatas, will be built in the Prassas area within the settlement of Agios Ioannis Kaspakas, in the municipality of Lemnos. The project will feature 44 rooms and 96 beds, covering a total built area of 1,387.84 square meters. Each room will be complemented by its own private pool, with a combined pool surface area exceeding 300 square meters.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

In Parga, on Greece’s western coast, a historic building known as “Scholarchio” is set for transformation into a five-star boutique hotel. The Parga Inn Hotels Capital Company has already secured the necessary building permit from the local planning authority, paving the way for the restoration and conversion of the property. The project aims to combine the area’s architectural heritage with contemporary luxury accommodation standards, contributing to the town’s growing appeal among high-spending travelers.

Meanwhile, on the island of Kos, expansion plans are advancing for the existing five-star Utopia Blu hotel. The €1.5 million investment, undertaken by Utopia Blu SA, is currently under public review as part of its environmental assessment process. The project will increase the resort’s capacity to 136 beds, without expanding its footprint or adding new buildings. Instead, the company plans to reconfigure existing spaces to create additional guest capacity and upgraded amenities.

Once completed, the revamped resort will operate as a full-service holiday complex, open from May to October, offering a mix of dining, entertainment, and leisure services. Construction is expected to take around five months, and the hotel will employ approximately 30 staff during the peak season.