A new International Monetary Fund (IMF) study is challenging long-held assumptions about how commodities shape national economies. The report argues that what truly determines a country’s vulnerability to commodity price swings is not the size of its commodity sector, but how deeply that sector is embedded within the nation’s production network.

Titled “Commodity-Driven Macroeconomic Fluctuations: Does Size Matter?”, the study finds that the influence of commodities stems from their position in the broader economic web — how interconnected they are with other industries and how integral they are to both production and consumption. Analyzing data from 66 economies, IMF researchers concluded that this “interconnectedness” is the main channel through which global commodity price shocks spread into domestic economies.

To capture this effect, the authors developed a new measure called the Network-Adjusted Value-Added Share (NAVAS). Unlike traditional metrics that simply gauge a sector’s size, NAVAS measures how much the commodity sector depends on — and contributes to — other industries along the supply chain. The findings show that emerging and developing economies tend to have NAVAS levels about 31 percent higher than those of advanced economies, helping explain their greater economic volatility.

The report also highlights that not all commodity price shocks have the same impact. When prices rise because of stronger global demand, countries with highly interconnected commodity sectors often experience sharper increases in consumption. But when price increases are driven by supply disruptions or geopolitical tensions, that same interconnectedness can help cushion the blow. In this sense, a well-connected commodity sector can act both as an amplifier and a stabilizer for the broader economy.

Among advanced economies, Greece stands out for its unusually high degree of internal linkage between the commodity sector and the rest of the economy. Although commodities account for a relatively small share of Greek GDP, the country’s NAVAS score — 0.52, compared with an average of 0.45 for other advanced economies — indicates strong production linkages across sectors. This means that fluctuations in global commodity prices have a pronounced impact on Greek economic activity, not because of the sector’s size, but because of how tightly it is woven into the country’s productive structure.

The IMF notes that Greece’s high interconnectedness is evident across several key areas: agriculture (0.83), metals (0.67), and energy (0.24). This paints a picture of an economy in which the agri-food chain — spanning farming, food processing, tourism, and exports — plays a central role in transmitting global shocks. Sectors dependent on metals, such as construction and manufacturing, also serve as key conduits for passing on changes in international raw material prices.

Although Greece’s energy linkages are more limited, its status as a net energy importer leaves it vulnerable to spikes in global oil and gas prices. These typically translate into higher production costs and reduced household purchasing power. However, when energy prices fall, Greece’s strong internal production networks help absorb the shock, easing the downturn.

In essence, Greece’s high NAVAS means the country feels the effects of global commodity market swings more acutely in the short term — but it also has a greater capacity to recover when international conditions improve.