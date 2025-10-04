Comparisons with countries known for their low fees, make Greece look even less competitive.

Greece continues to rank among the most expensive countries in Europe for property purchases, even though its transfer tax remains comparatively low.

Figures from the Global Property Guide show that buyers in Greece face total transaction costs ranging from 6.37 to 8.77 percent of a property’s value. This places the country close to the top of Europe’s priciest markets, ahead of destinations such as France and the United Kingdom.

The gap with Northern Europe is particularly striking. In Estonia, transaction costs are as low as 0.52 to 1.20 percent, while in Lithuania they stand at just 1.85 percent. Even in larger and more developed markets, the range often works out more favorably. In Britain, costs vary widely from 0.60 to 13.50 percent, but buyers entering at the lower end of the market can expect significantly lighter charges than in Greece. France shows a similar pattern, with costs between 1.82 and 7 percent, again offering cheaper options than the Greek market.

Comparisons with countries known for their low fees, make Greece look even less competitive. In Germany, transaction costs run between 7 and 12 percent, but the system is more predictable thanks to transparent notary and brokerage charges. In Scandinavia, expenses are consistently lower, at just 2.43 to 2.93 percent in Denmark and 2.60 to 5.85 percent in Sweden.

Much of Greece’s burden comes not from the transfer tax itself but from a range of fixed charges. Land registry fees, notary services and lawyers’ fees accumulate quickly, pushing up the final bill for buyers. The result is a property market that is less attractive to international investors and increasingly difficult for local buyers hoping to secure their first home.

As Greece now ranks among the ten most expensive markets in Europe, debate has resurfaced over how to reduce costs. Proposals have centered on trimming fixed fees and eliminating duplicate charges that often arise in transactions involving bank financing. Advocates argue that such reforms would help bring Greece closer to the European average, making homeownership more accessible.

Globally, Greece is still far from the extremes. At the top of the Global Property Guide rankings sits Singapore, where transaction costs range from 7.30 percent to an extraordinary 67.30 percent of a property’s value, a result of multiple levies and the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty. Other high-cost markets include Monaco, where charges run from 6 to 17.50 percent, Macau, at 13.80 to 15.80 percent, and Luxembourg, at 9.50 to 12.50 percent.