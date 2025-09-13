Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Weighs Expanding F-35 Fleet Beyond 20 Jets Already on Order

Greece Weighs Expanding F-35 Fleet Beyond 20 Jets Already on Order Φωτογραφία: AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski
The stealth jets, seen as central to the Air Force’s capabilities for the next half-century, would outclass even upgraded F-16s, which are expected to require further interventions by the end of the 2030s.

Athens is considering expanding its purchase of F-35 fighter jets, beyond the 20 already under construction in the United States for the Hellenic Air Force. The discussion has emerged as an alternative to a €900 million plan to upgrade 38 F-16 Block 50 aircraft, a project that has been mired in slow-moving negotiations with Washington for nearly five years.

Greek defense officials are weighing whether to redirect those funds toward exercising an option for an additional 8 to 12 F-35s. The stealth jets, seen as central to the Air Force’s capabilities for the next half-century, would outclass even upgraded F-16s, which are expected to require further interventions by the end of the 2030s. The first of Greece’s F-35s is scheduled to be delivered in 2028.

The prospect reflects a growing concern in Athens that by the time the F-16 modernization is completed—no earlier than 2031 or 2032—the Air Force would be left with another variant of the F-16 that is already viewed as outdated. The risk of investing in an aircraft nearing the end of its development cycle has shifted momentum toward reinforcing the F-35 fleet instead.

If the option is exercised, Greece could ultimately field 30 to 32 F-35s rather than just 20. These aircraft would operate alongside 83 F-16 Vipers—40 of which have already been delivered—and the Rafale fighters already in service, ensuring full interoperability across the fleet.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Θέλεις να ξαναβρείς την ισορροπία σου στην κλιμακτήριο;

Θέλεις να ξαναβρείς την ισορροπία σου στην κλιμακτήριο;

Ταλαιπωρείσαι από συχνοουρία και ενοχλήσεις; Υπάρχει μια φυσική λύση στα προβλήματα του προστάτη

Ταλαιπωρείσαι από συχνοουρία και ενοχλήσεις; Υπάρχει μια φυσική λύση στα προβλήματα του προστάτη

Qualco Intelligent Finance: Επένδυση στο μέλλον της νέας γενιάς και της καινοτομίας

Qualco Intelligent Finance: Επένδυση στο μέλλον της νέας γενιάς και της καινοτομίας

ΣΑΕΚ ΑΛΦΑ: Ανώτερες Σπουδές με άμεση επαγγελματική εξέλιξη

ΣΑΕΚ ΑΛΦΑ: Ανώτερες Σπουδές με άμεση επαγγελματική εξέλιξη

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

«Δεν έχετε ιδέα τι έχετε εξαπολύσει σε ολόκληρη τη χώρα και τον κόσμο»: Οι πρώτες δηλώσεις της χήρας του Τσάρλι Κερκ

«Δεν έχετε ιδέα τι έχετε εξαπολύσει σε ολόκληρη τη χώρα και τον κόσμο»: Οι πρώτες δηλώσεις της χήρας του Τσάρλι Κερκ

Η μέρα που αλλάζει ο καιρός με βροχές και καταιγίδες - Έρχεται η κακοκαιρία και στην Αττική

Η μέρα που αλλάζει ο καιρός με βροχές και καταιγίδες - Έρχεται η κακοκαιρία και στην Αττική

Η μάχη των «δελφίνων»: Όποιος ταυτίζεται με Μητσοτάκη «καίγεται»

Η μάχη των «δελφίνων»: Όποιος ταυτίζεται με Μητσοτάκη «καίγεται»

«Εργάνη ΙΙ»: Πώς θα γίνουν οι προσλήψεις δύο ημερών

«Εργάνη ΙΙ»: Πώς θα γίνουν οι προσλήψεις δύο ημερών

Τεκμήρια: Ποιοι ωφελούνται και πόσο μειώνονται οι επιβαρύνσεις

Τεκμήρια: Ποιοι ωφελούνται και πόσο μειώνονται οι επιβαρύνσεις

Ανησυχία για την αύξηση ενός σπάνιου καρκίνου στους νέους – Τι λένε οι ειδικοί

Ανησυχία για την αύξηση ενός σπάνιου καρκίνου στους νέους – Τι λένε οι ειδικοί

Οι 4 τροφές που δεν συνιστάται να συνδυάζετε με μέλι

Οι 4 τροφές που δεν συνιστάται να συνδυάζετε με μέλι

Ποιος είναι ο 52χρονος που συνελήφθη για προκλητικές αναρτήσεις κατά του Άδωνι Γεωργιάδη

Ποιος είναι ο 52χρονος που συνελήφθη για προκλητικές αναρτήσεις κατά του Άδωνι Γεωργιάδη

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Τα 7 βήματα για να καταπολεμήσετε τη φλεγμονή

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Τα 7 βήματα για να καταπολεμήσετε τη φλεγμονή

ΕΕ: Νέες κατευθυντήριες γραμμές για κρίσιμες υποδομές – Η ενέργεια στην πρώτη γραμμή

ΕΕ: Νέες κατευθυντήριες γραμμές για κρίσιμες υποδομές – Η ενέργεια στην πρώτη γραμμή

Ρεβυθούσα: Στρατηγικός κόμβος για το αμερικανικό LNG στην Ευρώπη

Ρεβυθούσα: Στρατηγικός κόμβος για το αμερικανικό LNG στην Ευρώπη

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Ανεβαίνει η χονδρική τιμή τον Σεπτέμβριο – Ανησυχία για τα τιμολόγια Οκτωβρίου

Ηλεκτρική ενέργεια: Ανεβαίνει η χονδρική τιμή τον Σεπτέμβριο – Ανησυχία για τα τιμολόγια Οκτωβρίου

Chevron – HelleniQ Energy: Τι σηματοδοτεί η είσοδος του αμερικανικού κολοσσού στις έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων

Chevron – HelleniQ Energy: Τι σηματοδοτεί η είσοδος του αμερικανικού κολοσσού στις έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων

Metlen: Ιστορικές επιδόσεις στον κλάδο ενέργειας με αιχμή ΑΠΕ και εμπορία

Metlen: Ιστορικές επιδόσεις στον κλάδο ενέργειας με αιχμή ΑΠΕ και εμπορία

Eurelectric: Ώρα για αντλησιοταμίευση μεγάλης κλίμακας στην Ευρώπη

Eurelectric: Ώρα για αντλησιοταμίευση μεγάλης κλίμακας στην Ευρώπη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

U.S. Sanctions Greek Shipowner Over Role in Iranian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Greek Shipowner Over Role in Iranian Oil Exports

News In English
Με τη συνοδεία αμερικανικών F-35 επέστεψε ο Πούτιν στη Ρωσία (βίντεο)

Με τη συνοδεία αμερικανικών F-35 επέστεψε ο Πούτιν στη Ρωσία (βίντεο)

Διεθνή
Η Ισπανία έκανε πίσω και δεν αγοράζει τα F-35

Η Ισπανία έκανε πίσω και δεν αγοράζει τα F-35

Διεθνή
Συντριβή F-35 του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού των ΗΠΑ, κοντά σε αεροπορική βάση

Συντριβή F-35 του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού των ΗΠΑ, κοντά σε αεροπορική βάση

Διεθνή

NETWORK

Από το CrossFit στο Reformer Pilates - Οι αλλαγές που είδε μια γυμνάστρια

Από το CrossFit στο Reformer Pilates - Οι αλλαγές που είδε μια γυμνάστρια

healthstat.gr
Ειδική Τιμή Αγοράς (Ε.Τ.Α.) τεχνολογιών ΑΠΕ & ΣΗΘΥΑ Αυγούστου 2025

Ειδική Τιμή Αγοράς (Ε.Τ.Α.) τεχνολογιών ΑΠΕ & ΣΗΘΥΑ Αυγούστου 2025

ienergeia.gr
ΔΕΔΔΗΕ: Ανάρτηση οριστικών πινάκων προσληπτέων με την προκήρυξη 1/2025

ΔΕΔΔΗΕ: Ανάρτηση οριστικών πινάκων προσληπτέων με την προκήρυξη 1/2025

ienergeia.gr
Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: Έχουμε ένα πολύ δυναμικό οικοσύστημα καινοτομίας στην Ελλάδα

Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: Έχουμε ένα πολύ δυναμικό οικοσύστημα καινοτομίας στην Ελλάδα

ienergeia.gr
Σκόρδο: 10 σημαντικά οφέλη για την υγεία μας

Σκόρδο: 10 σημαντικά οφέλη για την υγεία μας

healthstat.gr
Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση αποφάσισε την παράταση της ισχύος των ευρωπαϊκών κυρώσεων κατά της Ρωσίας

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση αποφάσισε την παράταση της ισχύος των ευρωπαϊκών κυρώσεων κατά της Ρωσίας

ienergeia.gr
15 γρήγορες συνταγές με αυγά που αξίζει να δοκιμάσετε

15 γρήγορες συνταγές με αυγά που αξίζει να δοκιμάσετε

healthstat.gr
Πρώτο κουδούνι με περισσότερα από 111.000 παιδιά χωρίς φαγητό

Πρώτο κουδούνι με περισσότερα από 111.000 παιδιά χωρίς φαγητό

healthstat.gr