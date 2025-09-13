Greece Weighs Expanding F-35 Fleet Beyond 20 Jets Already on Order

The stealth jets, seen as central to the Air Force’s capabilities for the next half-century, would outclass even upgraded F-16s, which are expected to require further interventions by the end of the 2030s.

Athens is considering expanding its purchase of F-35 fighter jets, beyond the 20 already under construction in the United States for the Hellenic Air Force. The discussion has emerged as an alternative to a €900 million plan to upgrade 38 F-16 Block 50 aircraft, a project that has been mired in slow-moving negotiations with Washington for nearly five years.

Greek defense officials are weighing whether to redirect those funds toward exercising an option for an additional 8 to 12 F-35s. The stealth jets, seen as central to the Air Force’s capabilities for the next half-century, would outclass even upgraded F-16s, which are expected to require further interventions by the end of the 2030s. The first of Greece’s F-35s is scheduled to be delivered in 2028.

The prospect reflects a growing concern in Athens that by the time the F-16 modernization is completed—no earlier than 2031 or 2032—the Air Force would be left with another variant of the F-16 that is already viewed as outdated. The risk of investing in an aircraft nearing the end of its development cycle has shifted momentum toward reinforcing the F-35 fleet instead.

If the option is exercised, Greece could ultimately field 30 to 32 F-35s rather than just 20. These aircraft would operate alongside 83 F-16 Vipers—40 of which have already been delivered—and the Rafale fighters already in service, ensuring full interoperability across the fleet.