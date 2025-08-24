Greece’s First Non-State Universities Face Narrow Start

The outcome underscores the gap between the government’s ambitious rhetoric and the realities of implementation.

Greece is preparing to take a step in higher education with the creation of its first non-state universities, but the scale of the project is already proving more limited than anticipated. After months of political build-up and promises of a sweeping reform, the government has approved just four of the 13 applications submitted by foreign institutions hoping to establish a presence in the country.

The universities that secured approval are the University of Nicosia, the University of York, Keele University and the Open University. Their Greek branches will operate either in partnership with local educational providers or on independent campuses. The decision followed the recommendation of the National Authority for Higher Education, which concluded its review shortly before the August 15 holiday. The necessary ministerial decrees are expected to be issued in the coming days, paving the way for the first programs to launch.

The initiative has been a flagship reform for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who framed it as a long-overdue modernization of Greece’s strictly state-controlled higher education system. For decades, the country has maintained a constitutional ban on private universities, a policy that has forced thousands of Greek students to study abroad each year. By opening the door to foreign institutions, the government hoped to expand academic choices at home and stem the costly outflow of students.

Yet the approval process has revealed how difficult it is to reconcile political ambition with institutional and legal constraints. Several applications were rejected because proposed three-year undergraduate degrees clashed with Greece’s four-year framework. Others stumbled over inadequate campus facilities or legal inconsistencies in their proposals. The exclusions left some prominent applicants—initially viewed as frontrunners—out of contention.

The outcome underscores the gap between the government’s ambitious rhetoric and the realities of implementation. Instead of a broad wave of new institutions reshaping the higher education landscape, Greece will see only a handful of foreign branches opening in the near term. While this marks a symbolic shift, it also highlights the slow, uneven path of reform in a sector long defined by entrenched rules, political sensitivities and public skepticism.