Greece Faces a Shortage of Two Million Workers by 2035

Greece Faces a Shortage of Two Million Workers by 2035
Analysts believe that only a mix of policies can turn the looming shortage into an opportunity.

Greece is heading toward one of the most serious labor market challenges in its modern history. A European study warns that by 2035 the country will need more than two million workers to replace those retiring and to sustain new jobs created by economic growth. The looming shortfall is not only numerical: almost 650,000 of the future positions will require high levels of expertise, particularly in new technologies.

For a society that is aging rapidly, the scale of the challenge is daunting. Policymakers and businesses alike will be forced to address how to attract Greeks living abroad with advanced skills, while at the same time retaining talented professionals already in the country. Experts caution that without decisive action, labor shortages could intensify, threatening economic momentum just as Greece seeks to consolidate its post-crisis recovery.

Although official statistics show unemployment has dropped significantly in recent years, employers across nearly every sector report difficulties in finding staff. Analysts point out that this is not a temporary or cyclical problem but a structural one, reflecting deep mismatches in skills, demographic pressures, and the emigration of young, educated Greeks during the financial crisis. Businesses estimate that actual labor needs may already be far higher than official figures suggest.

The most acute pressure will be felt in high-skilled professions. Between 2025 and 2035, Greece will require hundreds of thousands of specialists in fields linked to digital transformation, including data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence ethics, software development, and automation. These roles, with their high added value, could command attractive salaries and career prospects while boosting the competitiveness of Greek companies. At the same time, demand will remain strong in more traditional sectors: personal services, healthcare, teaching, and care work are expected to generate hundreds of thousands of additional positions.

Analysts believe that only a mix of policies can turn the looming shortage into an opportunity: greater participation of women and older workers, targeted recruitment from outside the European Union, integration of migrants, and incentives for highly skilled expatriates to return.

