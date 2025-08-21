Greece to Digitize Tax Authority Archives by Mid-2026

The digital overhaul is set to reshape the way Greece’s tax administration functions.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), Greece’s tax administration, has launched a major project to digitize its vast archive, with completion expected by June 2026. The initiative, with a budget of €40.2 million, is financed through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility under the NextGenerationEU program. It is regarded as a cornerstone of AADE’s modernization drive and its shift toward a fully digital environment.

The digital overhaul is set to reshape the way Greece’s tax administration functions. By replacing paper-heavy processes with digital systems, the project aims to reduce bureaucratic workload, improve working conditions for employees, and deliver faster, more efficient service to citizens. Millions of physical documents, including tax cases, files, and records, will be scanned, organized, and stored electronically. This will give staff immediate access to information and allow taxpayers to be served more swiftly - even remotely.

The plan foresees the first phase of implementation by the end of 2025, with the creation of an integrated information system to replace the outdated TAXIS and TAXISnet platforms. Within this new digital framework, enhanced tools will be introduced for tax registries, accounting, and auditing processes, alongside new applications for the State General Laboratory and human resources management.

The benefits are not only practical but also financial. The reduction of paper archives will lower costs by eliminating the need for storage rentals and cutting expenses for printing and supplies. At the same time, transparency will be strengthened, as every action within the digital archive will be traceable and subject to oversight, while safeguards will ensure the protection of sensitive data.