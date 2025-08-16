Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Global Cryptocurrency Monitoring Plan to Combat Money Laundering

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Global Cryptocurrency Monitoring Plan to Combat Money Laundering Φωτογραφία: Unsplash
The need for new approaches has grown with the rising use of cryptocurrencies in criminal activity.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has unveiled a proposal for a new global framework to combat money laundering in the cryptocurrency sector, making use of the transparency of open, public blockchains. The plan, outlined in a study titled “An Approach to Anti–Money Laundering Compliance for Cryptocurrencies”, argues that conventional oversight methods—built around regulated intermediaries such as banks—are inadequate for decentralized networks.

Instead, the BIS suggests using blockchain’s permanent, public transaction records to assign a “compliance score” to each unit of cryptocurrency or to specific digital wallets. This score would reflect the transaction history of the asset and indicate its potential connection to illicit activity. High scores would mean funds have only passed through approved sources, while low scores would signal exposure to suspicious transactions. The system would distinguish between “clean” and “tainted” funds by tracing their movement through addresses on approved or blacklisted lists.

The need for new approaches has grown with the rising use of cryptocurrencies in criminal activity. In 2024, stablecoins overtook bitcoin as the leading vehicle for illicit crypto transactions, accounting for 63 percent of the total. The BIS proposal envisions applying the compliance scoring system primarily at “exit points”—banks and licensed exchanges that convert digital assets into traditional currencies. Under a strict model, only cryptocurrencies that have moved exclusively through fully KYC-verified wallets would be eligible for conversion into fiat money. More relaxed scenarios would limit restrictions to transactions directly linked to known illicit addresses, while middle-ground options could involve temporary blacklists or transaction limits based on compliance scores.

While acknowledging that criminals could attempt to bypass the system using mixers or unregulated exchanges, the BIS argues that mandatory due diligence at conversion points could significantly reduce the flow of illicit funds into the conventional banking system. The report also notes that specialized third-party compliance services could make implementation more affordable and accessible for users, while offering a clear indication of the legitimacy of funds.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Καιρός: Η μέρα που ξεκινάνε βροχές σε όλη τη χώρα

Καιρός: Η μέρα που ξεκινάνε βροχές σε όλη τη χώρα

Τουριστική ανάπτυξη στον αυτόματο πιλότο

Τουριστική ανάπτυξη στον αυτόματο πιλότο

Έρχεται η πρώτη απογευματινή λαϊκή αγορά στην Ελλάδα - Πότε και πού θα γίνει

Έρχεται η πρώτη απογευματινή λαϊκή αγορά στην Ελλάδα - Πότε και πού θα γίνει

Τι σημαίνει για την Ουκρανία η συνάντηση Τραμπ-Πούτιν: Όλα τα συμπεράσματα

Τι σημαίνει για την Ουκρανία η συνάντηση Τραμπ-Πούτιν: Όλα τα συμπεράσματα

Σχέδιο διεθνούς παρακολούθησης των κρυπτονομισμάτων για την καταπολέμηση του ξεπλύματος χρήματος

Σχέδιο διεθνούς παρακολούθησης των κρυπτονομισμάτων για την καταπολέμηση του ξεπλύματος χρήματος

Επιτυχές το πιλοτικό πρόγραμμα της ΑΑΔΕ για την εξυπηρέτηση πολιτών με δυσκολίες στην επικοινωνία

Επιτυχές το πιλοτικό πρόγραμμα της ΑΑΔΕ για την εξυπηρέτηση πολιτών με δυσκολίες στην επικοινωνία

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Ιδιωτική Υγεία και ασφάλιση: Η αγορά σφίγγει τη θηλιά στα νοικοκυριά

Ιδιωτική Υγεία και ασφάλιση: Η αγορά σφίγγει τη θηλιά στα νοικοκυριά

Οι 8 ώρες δεν αρκούν: Γιατί οι γυναίκες πρέπει να κοιμούνται περισσότερο

Οι 8 ώρες δεν αρκούν: Γιατί οι γυναίκες πρέπει να κοιμούνται περισσότερο

5 λόγοι για να τρώτε χουρμάδες στην εγκυμοσύνη

5 λόγοι για να τρώτε χουρμάδες στην εγκυμοσύνη

Οι καλύτερες ασκήσεις Pilates για δυνατούς κοιλιακούς

Οι καλύτερες ασκήσεις Pilates για δυνατούς κοιλιακούς

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Bank of Greece Enforces EU-Aligned Crackdown on Crypto Transfers

Bank of Greece Enforces EU-Aligned Crackdown on Crypto Transfers

News In English
«Σαρωτικό» πλαίσιο από την Τράπεζα της Ελλάδος για crypto και blockchain συναλλαγές

«Σαρωτικό» πλαίσιο από την Τράπεζα της Ελλάδος για crypto και blockchain συναλλαγές

Οικονομία
Crypto Recovery Lawsuit Targets Greek Citizen in New York Court

Crypto Recovery Lawsuit Targets Greek Citizen in New York Court

News In English
Greece Nears Finalization of Cryptocurrency Tax Framework

Greece Nears Finalization of Cryptocurrency Tax Framework

News In English

NETWORK

5 λόγοι για να τρώτε χουρμάδες στην εγκυμοσύνη

5 λόγοι για να τρώτε χουρμάδες στην εγκυμοσύνη

healthstat.gr
Οι 8 ώρες δεν αρκούν: Γιατί οι γυναίκες πρέπει να κοιμούνται περισσότερο

Οι 8 ώρες δεν αρκούν: Γιατί οι γυναίκες πρέπει να κοιμούνται περισσότερο

healthstat.gr
Μηνιαίο απολογιστικό δελτίο Ειδικού Λογαριασμού ΑΠΕ, ΣΗΘΥΑ και Αποθήκευσης

Μηνιαίο απολογιστικό δελτίο Ειδικού Λογαριασμού ΑΠΕ, ΣΗΘΥΑ και Αποθήκευσης

ienergeia.gr
Ιδιωτική Υγεία και ασφάλιση: Η αγορά σφίγγει τη θηλιά στα νοικοκυριά

Ιδιωτική Υγεία και ασφάλιση: Η αγορά σφίγγει τη θηλιά στα νοικοκυριά

healthstat.gr
Οι καλύτερες ασκήσεις Pilates για δυνατούς κοιλιακούς

Οι καλύτερες ασκήσεις Pilates για δυνατούς κοιλιακούς

healthstat.gr
Ετήσια μείωση 4,7% στη Βιομηχανία για τον Ιούνιο 2025

Ετήσια μείωση 4,7% στη Βιομηχανία για τον Ιούνιο 2025

ienergeia.gr
Πούτιν: Μόσχα και Ουάσινγκτον θα μπορούσαν να καταλήξουν σε συμφωνία για τον έλεγχο των πυρηνικών όπλων

Πούτιν: Μόσχα και Ουάσινγκτον θα μπορούσαν να καταλήξουν σε συμφωνία για τον έλεγχο των πυρηνικών όπλων

ienergeia.gr
Ο Μηχανισμός Πολιτικής Προστασίας της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης ανταποκρίνεται σε πολλαπλές δασικές πυρκαγιές σε ολόκληρη την ήπειρο

Ο Μηχανισμός Πολιτικής Προστασίας της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης ανταποκρίνεται σε πολλαπλές δασικές πυρκαγιές σε ολόκληρη την ήπειρο

ienergeia.gr