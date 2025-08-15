Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Tightens Rules for Egg Donors, Aligns with Global Bioethics Standards

Greece Tightens Rules for Egg Donors, Aligns with Global Bioethics Standards Φωτογραφία: Unsplash
Officials stressed that the new rules will not place any financial burden on the state budget.

Greece has introduced stricter regulations on egg donation, bringing its laws in line with international bioethical norms.

The National Authority for Medically Assisted Reproduction announced that under the new framework, each donor may undergo ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval no more than six times in her lifetime, with a mandatory four-month interval between procedures.

The measures, approved in July and set to be published in the Government Gazette, are based on the country’s existing reproductive law (Law 3305/2005) and the Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine. Officials stressed that the new rules will not place any financial burden on the state budget.

According to the authority, the move aligns Greece with practices already in place in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Sweden, where restrictions are designed to safeguard donors’ health and reduce the risk of genetic overlap in the population.

In the United States, for example, professional guidelines recommend a maximum of six donation cycles per donor, while the UK limits the creation of families from a single donor’s eggs to ten. Spain enforces a strict anonymity policy and a cap of six births per donor, and France limits donations to eggs that could result in up to six families, allowing children to access a donor’s identity once they reach adulthood.

Elsewhere in Europe, Belgium allows eggs from one donor to create up to six families, while Sweden generally permits donations to six couples. Nordic countries such as Norway set numerical caps on the number of children born from one donor, whereas Canada uses population-based guidelines without imposing a nationwide legal limit. In Asia, India’s 2020 Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill permits a woman to donate eggs only once in her life, with a limit of seven eggs per donation. Russia, by contrast, has no strict national caps but requires donors to meet certain age and health criteria.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τι να κάνω τον Αύγουστο στην Αθήνα - Όλες οι προτάσεις

Τι να κάνω τον Αύγουστο στην Αθήνα - Όλες οι προτάσεις

Καιρός: Δροσερός Δεκαπενταύγουστος - Πότε έρχονται βροχές σε όλη την Ελλάδα

Καιρός: Δροσερός Δεκαπενταύγουστος - Πότε έρχονται βροχές σε όλη την Ελλάδα

Συντάξεις Σεπτεμβρίου 2025: Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για όλα τα ταμεία

Συντάξεις Σεπτεμβρίου 2025: Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για όλα τα ταμεία

Τζόκερ: Πού έπεσαν τα 4 δελτία που κερδίζουν 100.000 ευρώ

Τζόκερ: Πού έπεσαν τα 4 δελτία που κερδίζουν 100.000 ευρώ

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Ποια είναι ανοιχτά σήμερα 15 Αυγούστου

Σούπερ μάρκετ: Ποια είναι ανοιχτά σήμερα 15 Αυγούστου

15 Αυγούστου: Τι ισχύει στην αργία για καταστήματα, ζαχαροπλαστεία, φούρνους

15 Αυγούστου: Τι ισχύει στην αργία για καταστήματα, ζαχαροπλαστεία, φούρνους

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Πρόλαβε το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις λάβει ΚΑΥΑΣ, δες τι πρέπει να κάνεις άμεσα

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Οι 6 τροφές που αντιστρέφουν τη γήρανση του σώματος σε 8 εβδομάδες

Οι 6 τροφές που αντιστρέφουν τη γήρανση του σώματος σε 8 εβδομάδες

Πότε να τρώτε μέσα στη μέρα για αδυνάτισμα και ενέργεια

Πότε να τρώτε μέσα στη μέρα για αδυνάτισμα και ενέργεια

Γαστρεντερικά προβλήματα: Οι φυσικές λύσεις - απαντήσεις

Γαστρεντερικά προβλήματα: Οι φυσικές λύσεις - απαντήσεις

Πανεύκολη και δροσερή σαλάτα με σπαράγγια - Η συνταγή

Πανεύκολη και δροσερή σαλάτα με σπαράγγια - Η συνταγή

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Η υπερπαραγωγή των ΑΠΕ ρίχνει τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας – Τι θα συμβεί με τους λογαριασμούς

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Κοινωνικό Οικιακό Τιμολόγιο 2025: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να μείνουν εκτός

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται το τέλος για τα πράσινα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

HELLENIQ ENERGY: Αποτελέσματα Β’ Τριμήνου / Α’ Εξαμήνου 2025

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

Ο Τραμπ καταργεί επιδοτήσεις για φωτοβολταϊκά - Τέλος το φθηνό ρεύμα σε υποβαθμισμένες περιοχές

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΔΕΗ: Στα 4,646 δισ. ευρώ ο κύκλος εργασιών – Στα 200 εκατ. ευρώ τα καθαρά κέρδη

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

ΥΠΕΝ: 206 οι δικαιούχοι του προγράμματος του «Εξοικονομώ - Ανακαινίζω για Νέους»

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Athens Stock Exchange Hits Highest Levels Since 2010 with 44.7% Surge in 2025

Athens Stock Exchange Hits Highest Levels Since 2010 with 44.7% Surge in 2025

News In English
Greece Tightens Drinking Water Rules with Mandatory Risk Checks on Domestic Networks

Greece Tightens Drinking Water Rules with Mandatory Risk Checks on Domestic Networks

News In English
Scandals and Stalled Reforms Undermine Greece’s Ruling Party

Scandals and Stalled Reforms Undermine Greece’s Ruling Party

News In English
Soaring Retail Rents Redraw Greece’s Shopping Map

Soaring Retail Rents Redraw Greece’s Shopping Map

News In English

NETWORK

Πούτιν: Μόσχα και Ουάσινγκτον θα μπορούσαν να καταλήξουν σε συμφωνία για τον έλεγχο των πυρηνικών όπλων

Πούτιν: Μόσχα και Ουάσινγκτον θα μπορούσαν να καταλήξουν σε συμφωνία για τον έλεγχο των πυρηνικών όπλων

ienergeia.gr
Σκασμένα χέρια: Πώς να αντιμετωπίσετε την ξηροδερμία, σύμφωνα με το Χάρβαρντ

Σκασμένα χέρια: Πώς να αντιμετωπίσετε την ξηροδερμία, σύμφωνα με το Χάρβαρντ

healthstat.gr
Ο Μηχανισμός Πολιτικής Προστασίας της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης ανταποκρίνεται σε πολλαπλές δασικές πυρκαγιές σε ολόκληρη την ήπειρο

Ο Μηχανισμός Πολιτικής Προστασίας της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης ανταποκρίνεται σε πολλαπλές δασικές πυρκαγιές σε ολόκληρη την ήπειρο

ienergeia.gr
Ετήσια μείωση 4,7% στη Βιομηχανία για τον Ιούνιο 2025

Ετήσια μείωση 4,7% στη Βιομηχανία για τον Ιούνιο 2025

ienergeia.gr
Πότε να τρώτε μέσα στη μέρα για αδυνάτισμα και ενέργεια

Πότε να τρώτε μέσα στη μέρα για αδυνάτισμα και ενέργεια

healthstat.gr
Μηνιαίο απολογιστικό δελτίο Ειδικού Λογαριασμού ΑΠΕ, ΣΗΘΥΑ και Αποθήκευσης

Μηνιαίο απολογιστικό δελτίο Ειδικού Λογαριασμού ΑΠΕ, ΣΗΘΥΑ και Αποθήκευσης

ienergeia.gr
Πανεύκολη και δροσερή σαλάτα με σπαράγγια - Η συνταγή

Πανεύκολη και δροσερή σαλάτα με σπαράγγια - Η συνταγή

healthstat.gr
Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να φοράτε κοκαλάκι στα μαλλιά όταν οδηγείτε

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να φοράτε κοκαλάκι στα μαλλιά όταν οδηγείτε

healthstat.gr