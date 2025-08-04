Athens Stock Exchange Closes Above 2,000 Points, Reaches 15-Year High

In total, 96 stocks at theAthens Stock Exchange advanced and 38 declined, reflecting broad market strength.

The Athens Stock Exchange closed above the 2,000-point mark on Monday, reaching its highest level in 15 years as investor confidence surged. The General Index ended the session at 2,005.97 points, gaining 2.34% on the day.

Market turnover was robust at €340.64 million, with volume exceeding 50 million shares. The rally was supported by strong activity in banking stocks and heightened interest in Metlen, whose shares were actively traded both in Athens and in London following its debut on the London Stock Exchange.

The new Metlen share (ticker: MTLN) closed at €47.20 in Athens with a turnover of €16.69 million, while its predecessor, listed under the name MYTIL and now approaching a squeeze-out process, settled at €47.06 with significantly higher turnover of €105.44 million. In London, Metlen’s stock traded as high as €50.98 intraday before closing at €48.50, up 2.84%.

Greece’s banking sector was a major driver of today’s gains. The banking index jumped 4.40% to 2,212.24 points. Alpha Bank led the sector, rising 6.6% to €3.50 with trading volume at €70 million, including €18.7 million through block trades. Piraeus Bank climbed 4.79% to €6.83, National Bank of Greece added 4.11% to close at €12.55, and Eurobank gained 2.96% to €3.27.

Large-cap stocks also saw strong performances. Notable gainers included Cenergy, Athens International Airport, Jumbo, and GEK TERNA, all rising more than 2%. However, Coca-Cola HBC, one of Greece’s largest listed companies with international exposure, fell 0.97% to €45.06.

Among mid- and small-cap companies, Kyriakoulis surged 12.16% to €2.49, while Proodeftiki jumped 13% to €0.565. Meanwhile, shares in Piraeus Port Authority declined 3.09% to €47.00 after trading ex-dividend for €1.824.

In total, 96 stocks advanced and 38 declined, reflecting broad market strength. The total market capitalization of the Athens Stock Exchange now stands at €140 billion, having added approximately €33 billion over the past nine months—a sign of the market’s strong recovery and growing investor optimism in the Greek economy.